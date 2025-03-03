No. 10 Seed Virginia to Open Ally ACC Tournament Against Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday night (March 2) seeds and matchups for the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Virginia will be the No. 10 seed and play the No. 15 seed, Pitt, in the first round on Wednesday (March 5) at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Every game of the first and second rounds of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network prior to Friday’s quarterfinals when ESPN2 and ACCN will split coverage. ESPN2 will broadcast both semifinal matchups on Saturday, while Sunday’s Championship final will be on ESPN. Tickets may be purchased at theacc.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

First Horizon Coliseum will play as host to the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 25th time in the last 26 years. This year’s tournament includes six teams in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll and 10 teams in the top 50 of the latest NCAA NET rankings.

March 5-9, 2025

First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Syracuse vs. No. 12 Boston College, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 10 Virginia, ACCN, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 11 Stanford, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Gm 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Gm 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.