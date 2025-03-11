Lizzy Kaye Wins 1m at NCAA Zone Diving Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia mens’ and women’s divers are competing at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships at the Rutgers Aquatics Center in Piscataway, N.J., Monday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 12.

Senior Lizzy Kaye won the 1-meter competition on Tuesday (March 11) after finishing second in the 3-meter on Monday (March 10).

Kaye had the top score in prelims in the 1m with a 298.65. She scored 304.25 in her six dives in the finals to give her a combined total of 602.90, narrowly edging Holly Prasanto of Rutgers (602.40) by 0.50 to hold on to the top position. This is her first time winning the 1m at Zones after finishing second last year.

The previous day, Kaye had the top score in the 3m prelims, posting a 337.05, to head into the finals session as the top seed. She scored 337.20 in her six dives in the finals session to finish second with a total score of 674.25. Katerina Hoffman of Rutgers won the event with a 714.85.

Both finishes qualify Kaye to compete at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, being held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

This is Kaye’s third year qualifying for the NCAA Championships. She won the 3m in both 2023 and 2024 and was third last year in platform in addition to her second-place finish in the 1m.

Two other Cavaliers competed in the 1m. 55. Alena Lotterer was 55th with a 208.55. Ruby Borzekowski was 67th with a 195.50.

Kaye was the lone Cavalier to compete in the 3m.

The men had three divers competing on Monday in the 1m. Sophomore Dean Treanor had the top finish, placing 33rd (247.50), followed by freshman Mitch Brown (38th, 240.45) and senior Nicholas Sanders (41st, 232.05).

On Tuesday, the same three competed in the 3m, with Sanders having the top finish at 35th with a score of 262.00. Brown followed in 38th (252.70) followed by Treanor (242.30).

The Zone Diving Championships are the qualifying meet for the NCAA Championships. The top 18 in each prelim advanced to the event final. From those 18 finalists, the top seven women finishers qualify in the 1m, six in the 3m and five in platform. The top four male finishers qualify in 1m with five apiece for 3m and platform.

Nick Wanzer (1m, 3m) and Jessica Buntman (platform) both qualified for Zones, but did not compete at the meet.

NCAA Selections will officially be announced once all of the NCAA Zone competitions are completed.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, March 12