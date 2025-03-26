800 Free Relay Sets UVA Record on Day 1 of NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – No. 22 Virginia is competing at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

The Cavaliers opened the championships on Wednesday (March 26) by competing in the 800 Free Relay. Freshman David King, junior Sebastien Sergile, junior Jack Aikins and sophomore Hayden Bellotti finished 13th, earning second-team All-America honors.

The relay’s time of 6:11.30 was the fastest time in school history, bettering the previous mark of 6:12.28 set in 2019. King’s leadoff leg also set the school record in the 200 Free with a time of 1:31.83, breaking his own previous mark set leading off the 800 Free Relay earlier this season.

Four Cavaliers will compete in prelims of the first individual events on Thursday (March 27): King in the 500 Free; Sergile and Spencer Nicholas in the 200 IM; Aikins in the 50 Free. The Cavaliers will also compete in the 200 Free Relay during the finals session that begins at 9 p.m. ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW

All sessions will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live scoring will be available on the Meet Mobile app and through a link posted on VirginiaSports

Prelims start at 1 p.m. with finals at 9 p.m. Thursday – Saturday

ORDER OF EVENTS