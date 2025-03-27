Madison Alaimo Added to Tewaaraton Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo has been named to the 2025 Tewaaraton Award Women’s Watch list, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday (March 27).

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees comprise premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Alaimo is one of nine players added to the Watch List.

Alaimo ranks ninth in the nation in assists per game (3.10). She already has more points this season (45) than she did all of last season (44). She has contributed at least one goal or one assist in nine of 10 games this season, with three hat tricks and three six-assist games.

The initial Watch List was announced on February 6. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica and senior attacker Kate Miller were among the 50 female student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the award.

The field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 17. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season. The Finalists will be honored, and this year’s recipients will be announced live on May 29 at the Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Women’s Second Round Additions

Madison Alaimo, Virginia – Soph., Attack

Annie Burton, Brown – Sr., Attack

Sky Carrasquillo, Yale – Sr., Midfield

Jordyn Case, Stanford – RS Jr, Attack

Lydia Colasante, Boston College – Soph., Defense

Lexie Coldiron, Rutgers – Grad. Student, Goalie

Frannie Hahn, Florida – RS Fr., Attack

Jami MacDonald, Princeton – Jr., Attack

Coco Vandiver, Syracuse – Jr. Defense