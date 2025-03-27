Four Individuals Competed on Day Two of NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – No. 22 Virginia is competing at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

On Thursday (March 27), Virginia had four swimmers compete in prelims of individual events. Freshman Spencer Nicholas had the strongest showing, placing 21st in the 200 IM, five places shy of the cut line. His time of 1:42.44 is a PB that ranks third on the UVA all-time list.

Aikins, Nicholas, senior Connor Boyle and sophomore Jack Madoch competed in the timed finals of the 200 Free Relay, but were disqualified.

On Friday, Nicholas will compete in the 100 Fly with junior Sebastien Sergile in the 200 Free and junior Jack Aikins and freshman David King in the 100 Back in morning prelims at 1 p.m. ET. The evening finals session begins at 9 p.m. ET and will also feature the 400 Medley Relay.

THURSDAY RESULTS

500 Free- David King, 33rd, 4:15.96

200 IM – Spencer Nicholas, 21st, 1:42.44

200 IM – Sebastien Sergile, 41st, 1:43.73

50 Free – Jack Aikins, 43rd, 19.42

TEAM SCORE (through 7 events) – 28th Place (8 points)

REMAINING ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday: 100 Fly (Nicholas), 200 Free (Sergile), 100 Back (King, Aikins), 400 Medley Relay

Saturday: 200 Back (King, Aikins), 100 Free (Nicholas, Sergile), 400 Free Relay

