No. 22 Virginia Hits Road For ACC Series At Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 22 Virginia softball team (24-8, 6-3 ACC) heads out on the road this weekend for three-game series at Notre Dame (14-19, 2-7 ACC). First pitch of game one is set for 6 p.m. on Friday (March 28) at Melissa Cook Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the series will be streamed on ACCNX and live stats are available. Links to the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• UVA heads back out on the road after an eight-game homestand that saw the Hoos go 7-1 and Virginia will play seven of the next eight games on the road before returning home

• The Cavaliers have 39 home runs this season already, passing last year’s season total, and have hit multiple home runs in 12 games this season

• Virginia has scored in the first inning of 19-of-32 games this season and has scored three or more runs in the first inning eight times

• The Cavaliers score in bunches with 30 innings in which Virginia has scored three runs or more

• Virginia is outscoring opponents 116-47 through the first three innings this season

• The Virginia offense ranks second nationally in triples and in the top 25 nationally in doubles and is 27th in home runs – the Hoos are in the top five in the ACC in those categories and stolen bases

• UVA entered the week as one of 13 power four teams with every starter hitting a home run this year

• Sophomore IF Bella Cabral leads the Hoos at the plate with a .416 batting average, .719 slug and .472 on base percentage; she also entered the week leading the ACC in assists (76)

• Macee Eaton had her 18 game hit streak snapped in the finale with Cal, but continues to lead the Hoos with 40 RBI and eight home runs; she ranks fifth in the ACC in RBI this season

• Jade Hylton is moving up the career charts at UVA and ranks fourth all-time at UVA in home runs (31) and ninth in steals (45) and also ranks in the top 10in multiple-hit games multiple-RBI games

THE SERIES WITH NOTRE DAME

• Virginia and Notre Dame have faced each other 30 times with the Irish leading the all-time series 23-7

• Virginia won last year’s series 2-1 by taking games one and three of the weekend series at Notre Dame

• The Cavaliers have won the last two series over the Irish, taking the 2022 series in Charlottesville as well – all three series wins and all seven victories in the series have come under head coach Joanna Hardin