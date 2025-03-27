Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Tennis
. Women's Tennis

No. 5 Virginia Hosting Louisville, Notre Dame This Weekend

Video Stream
Live Stats - Friday
Live Stats - Sunday
CrossCourt Cast - Friday
CrossCourt Cast - Sunday
UVA WTEN Twitter
UVA WTEN Instagram
UVA WTEN Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (13-4, 5-2 ACC) is back at home this weekend to host a pair of conference opponents. On Friday (March 28), the Cavaliers will face Louisville (9-6, 1-5 ACC) at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 30) against Notre Dame (14-3, 4-2 ACC) at 11 a.m.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvawomenstennis social media accounts.

MATCH INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live stats are available
  • Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
  • Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

  • The Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
  • Virginia split last weekend’s matches at home, falling to Cal and defeating Stanford
  • The Cavaliers have four players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings
  • Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 23-7 overall record and a 7-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the singles rankings at No. 18
  • Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 10-3 record. She is 15-5 overall on the season and is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings
  • Junior Annabelle Xu is second on the team in singles wins with a 20-9 record. She is ranked No. 28 in the singles rankings
  • Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 114 in singles
  • Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 25-2 overall record this season and are 8-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
  • Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 21-7 on the season with a 10-4 record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings
  • Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 40
  • The Cavaliers are 8-1 in the all-time series with Louisville, winning the last six matchups
  • Virginia is 13-1 all-time against Notre Dame. UVA has won the last 11 meetings
  • Notre Dame is ranked No. 33 in the ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers will be on the road next weekend, taking on Boston College on Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. and Syracuse on Sunday, April 6 at 11 a.m.

Related Stories