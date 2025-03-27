No. 5 Virginia Hosting Louisville, Notre Dame This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (13-4, 5-2 ACC) is back at home this weekend to host a pair of conference opponents. On Friday (March 28), the Cavaliers will face Louisville (9-6, 1-5 ACC) at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 30) against Notre Dame (14-3, 4-2 ACC) at 11 a.m.
Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvawomenstennis social media accounts.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia split last weekend’s matches at home, falling to Cal and defeating Stanford
- The Cavaliers have four players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 23-7 overall record and a 7-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the singles rankings at No. 18
- Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 10-3 record. She is 15-5 overall on the season and is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings
- Junior Annabelle Xu is second on the team in singles wins with a 20-9 record. She is ranked No. 28 in the singles rankings
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 114 in singles
- Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 25-2 overall record this season and are 8-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 21-7 on the season with a 10-4 record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 40
- The Cavaliers are 8-1 in the all-time series with Louisville, winning the last six matchups
- Virginia is 13-1 all-time against Notre Dame. UVA has won the last 11 meetings
- Notre Dame is ranked No. 33 in the ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will be on the road next weekend, taking on Boston College on Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. and Syracuse on Sunday, April 6 at 11 a.m.