No. 5 Virginia Hosting Louisville, Notre Dame This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (13-4, 5-2 ACC) is back at home this weekend to host a pair of conference opponents. On Friday (March 28), the Cavaliers will face Louisville (9-6, 1-5 ACC) at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 30) against Notre Dame (14-3, 4-2 ACC) at 11 a.m.

Both matches are scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvawomenstennis social media accounts.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

Virginia split last weekend’s matches at home, falling to Cal and defeating Stanford

The Cavaliers have four players ranked in the ITA Singles Rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 23-7 overall record and a 7-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the singles rankings at No. 18

Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 10-3 record. She is 15-5 overall on the season and is ranked No. 24 in the singles rankings

Junior Annabelle Xu is second on the team in singles wins with a 20-9 record. She is ranked No. 28 in the singles rankings

Freshman Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 114 in singles

Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 25-2 overall record this season and are 8-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 21-7 on the season with a 10-4 record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 40

The Cavaliers are 8-1 in the all-time series with Louisville, winning the last six matchups

Virginia is 13-1 all-time against Notre Dame. UVA has won the last 11 meetings

Notre Dame is ranked No. 33 in the ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT