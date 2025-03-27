Wayer, Chizmar, Schutz Named Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse players Ben Wayer (LSM), Noah Chizmar (SSDM) and Griffin Schutz (M) have been named Nike Lacrosse Midseason Media All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse, the organization announced Thursday (March 27). Wayer was named to the third team, while Chizmar and Schutz were named honorable mention selections.

Among non-faceoff specialists, Wayer is currently third nationally and leads the ACC in ground balls per game (5.56). Through UVA’s first nine games, he has tallied 50 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. Wayer tied his career high of 10 ground balls in UVA’s season-opening win over Colgate. He combined for five points (4g, 1a) in the Cavaliers’ first two games of the season.

Virginia’s top short-stick defensive midfielder, Chizmar is second on the team – only to Wayer – in ground balls (26). He matched his career best of six ground balls at Ohio State earlier this year. Offensively, Chizmar scored his 16th career goal in the Hoos’ win over High Point and notched his eighth assist in their win over UAlbany.

Schutz leads all UVA midfielders in goals (13) and points (16). With three goals and one assist against Utah, he is coming off a season-high four points heading into ACC play. Schutz has 83 career goals and 38 assists. His 121 career points are good for fifth all-time by a UVA midfielder, while his goal and assist totals both stand at No. 7.

The Nike Lacrosse Midseason Media All-Americans are selected by a collection of voters who also vote in the weekly Media Poll. Voters submitted first-, second-, third- and honorable mention teams; these were tallied, with players receiving the highest vote totals sorted into teams. Honorable Mention players consist of players who did not earn enough votes to make one of the three teams but still had a significant number of votes.