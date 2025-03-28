Cavaliers Rally to Secure Series Victory Over No. 20 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (14-11, 5-6 ACC) overcame an early five-run deficit to defeat No. 20 Stanford (16-8, 5-6 ACC) by a score of 13-7 at Disharoon Park on Friday (March 28).

The visiting Cardinal jumped out to a 5-0 advantage after the opening two-and-a-half innings of play before the Cavaliers claimed 13 of the final 15 runs, including a six-run explosion in the seventh that put the Hoos out front for good.

Freshman Chone James paced Virginia offensively by going 3-for-5 on the day with a run driven in and a run scored. Chris Arroyo scored three times on Friday to lead all Cavaliers while Eric Becker drove in a game-high three runs.