No. 5 Virginia Tops Louisville 4-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over Louisville (9-7, 1-6 ACC) on Friday (March 28) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (14-4, 6-2 ACC) won the doubles point and three singles matches to earn their second-straight win and improve to 6-2 in conference play.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu opened the match with a 6-1 victory on doubles court two. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard clinched the doubles point for the Hoos on the top doubles court, coming away with a 6-2 win.

Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro put Virginia up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory on court six over Berta Miret.

The Cardinals followed with a straight-set victory on court four to get on the board and cut into the deficit.

Freshman Isabelle Lacy extended the UVA lead to 3-1 with a 6-4, 6-4 win on court three against Elena Noguero. Lacy was down a break in the second set but rallied to take her match, putting the Cavaliers on the brink of victory.

On the top singles court, Xu won the first set against Alice Otis but trailed 5-4 in the second. Xu saved three set points to get back on serve and cruised the rest of the way, finishing off the win over the Cardinals with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers won their seventh-straight against Louisville

Virginia improves to 9-1 all-time against the Cardinals

Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard improve to 26-2 on the season in doubles and 9-1 in dual matches

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 11-4 as a doubles team in dual matches this year

Isabelle Lacy picked up her first singles win since February 8th against then-No. 8 North Carolina

UP NEXT