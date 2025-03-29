LaHa, Propeck Power Cavaliers to Second-Place Finish at Chattanooga Classic

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Behind an impressive final 36 holes from Jaclyn LaHa, and a course record final round from Megan Propeck, the No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team finished as runners-up at the Chattanooga Classic on Saturday (March 29) at The Honors Course.

The Cavaliers began the final two rounds in seventh place but finished with a combined score of 25-over 889 to place second overall as three Cavaliers landed in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard. Florida claimed the team title shooting 15-over 879.

LaHa led the team on the individual leaderboard in a tie for second place. She carded a 54-hole score of 3-over 219 including back-to-back 71s in the final two rounds. The outing marks LaHa’s second top 10 finish of the season and the fourth of her career.

Propeck marked the second Cavalier to finish in the top 10 shooting 4-over 220 for the tournament. On the final round, Propeck tied a career-low shooting 7-under 65 on her way to setting an Honors Course record. Propeck’s final round included six birdies and an eagle as she carded 65 for the second time this season.



Rebecca Skoler tied for 19th overall shooting 8-over 224 while Chloe Schiavone finished 31st shooting 12-over 228.

The Cavaliers will be back in action when they wrap up the regular season at Wolfpack Matchplay at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on Monday, April 7.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Florida +15 300 292 287 879 2 Virginia +25 304 299 286 889 3 North Carolina +26 294 307 289 890 3 Wisconsin +26 295 293 302 890 5 Duke +28 300 303 289 892 6 Georgia +42 299 306 301 906 7 Eastern Michigan +49 303 310 300 913 8 Michigan +51 311 306 298 915 8 Campbell +51 313 305 297 915 10 Cincinnati +52 305 303 308 916 11 Chattanooga +57 307 308 306 921 11 Xavier +57 306 307 308 921 13 Colorado St. +59 309 306 308 923 14 USF +69 308 319 306 933 15 Old Dominion +79 316 316 311 943

Individual Standings

Pos. Player To Par RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 2 Jaclyn LaHa +3 77 71 71 219 7 Megan Propeck +4 78 77 65 220 19 Rebecca Skoler +8 71 78 75 224 31 Chloe Schiavone +12 78 74 76 228 55 Kennedy Swedick +17 81 77 75 233 66 Kiera Bartholomew* +66 81 80 77 238

*Competing as an individual