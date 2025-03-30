No. 5 Virginia Tops Notre Dame 4-1 to Win Third Straight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 4-1 win over Notre Dame on Sunday (March 30) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (15-4, 7-2 ACC) rallied after losing the doubles point, winning four singles matches to come away with the victory against the Irish (15-4, 5-3 ACC).

Notre Dame struck first in the match, winning on doubles courts two and three to win the doubles point and take an early 1-0 lead over Virginia.

Graduate student Sara Ziodato tied the match for the Hoos, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win on the top singles court over No. 101 Akari Matsuno.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas followed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Carrie Beckman on court six to give the Cavaliers the lead.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky picked up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bojana Pozder on court three to put Virginia up 3-1.

Senior Melodie Collard finished off the win for the Cavaliers on court five. Collard dropped the first set 6-4 to Rylie Hanford but rallied to take the second set 6-3, forcing a decider. In the third, she got the early break and closed out the match, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the victory over the Irish.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers picked up their third straight win, improving to 7-2 in the ACC

Elaine Chervinsky improves to 8-1 in dual matches

Virginia won after losing the doubles point for the fourth time this season

The Cavaliers won their 12th straight against the Irish, improving to 14-1 in the all-time series

UP NEXT