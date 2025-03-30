No. 5 Virginia Tops Notre Dame 4-1 to Win Third Straight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with a 4-1 win over Notre Dame on Sunday (March 30) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers (15-4, 7-2 ACC) rallied after losing the doubles point, winning four singles matches to come away with the victory against the Irish (15-4, 5-3 ACC).
Notre Dame struck first in the match, winning on doubles courts two and three to win the doubles point and take an early 1-0 lead over Virginia.
Graduate student Sara Ziodato tied the match for the Hoos, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win on the top singles court over No. 101 Akari Matsuno.
Freshman Martina Genis Salas followed with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Carrie Beckman on court six to give the Cavaliers the lead.
Senior Elaine Chervinsky picked up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bojana Pozder on court three to put Virginia up 3-1.
Senior Melodie Collard finished off the win for the Cavaliers on court five. Collard dropped the first set 6-4 to Rylie Hanford but rallied to take the second set 6-3, forcing a decider. In the third, she got the early break and closed out the match, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the victory over the Irish.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers picked up their third straight win, improving to 7-2 in the ACC
- Elaine Chervinsky improves to 8-1 in dual matches
- Virginia won after losing the doubles point for the fourth time this season
- The Cavaliers won their 12th straight against the Irish, improving to 14-1 in the all-time series
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will be on the road next weekend, taking on Boston College on Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. and Syracuse on Sunday, April 6 at 11 a.m.
#5 Virginia 4, Notre Dame 1
Singles competition
- #24 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. #101 Akari Matsuno (ND) 6-1, 6-2
- #28 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Bianca Molnar (ND) 6-3, 5-7, 1-1, unfinished
- #18 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. Bojana Pozder (ND) 6-4, 6-3
- #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Nibi Ghosh (ND) 3-6, 6-2, 3-1, unfinished
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Rylie Hanford (ND) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
- Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Carrie Beckman (ND) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles competition
- #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Carrie Beckman/Akari Matsuno (ND) 5-5, unfinished
- Rylie Hanford/Nibi Ghosh (ND) def. #28 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-1
- Bianca Molnar/Bojana Pozder (ND) def. Sara Ziodato/Karolina Kozakova (VA) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,3,5)
T-2:46 A-186