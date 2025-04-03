Sambach Moves on to Final Round at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Following Thursday’s second round of play, Virginia golfer Amanda Sambach is tied for 12th place at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. For the third consecutive season, her standing secures her place in Saturday’s final round that will take place at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sambach shot 2-over 74 in the second round and finished the first 36 holes at 3-under 141. She is six strokes behind tournament leaders Kiara Romero (Oregon) and Lottie Woad (Florida State). Following the second round, the 72-player field is trimmed to the top-30 including ties for Saturday’s final round. All 72 players will participate in a practice round at Augusta National on Friday (April 4). The first 36 holes of the ANWA were contested on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

𝕆𝕟 𝕥𝕠 𝔸𝕦𝕘𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒 ✨ For the third consecutive year, Amanda Sambach makes the cut for the final round at @anwagolf!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/qZwD6Fnfb8 — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) April 3, 2025

Sambach is one of just three players in the field making their fifth appearance in the tournament. She makes the cut for the third consecutive season after tying for 14th in 2023 and 2024.

On Saturday, NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (Noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 4 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

More information including live scoring is available at ANWAgolf.com.