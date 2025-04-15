Alumni Spotlight: John-Kevin Dolce

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four years after graduating from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, John-Kevin Dolce went back to school, this time to pursue a bachelor’s in biomedical sciences from the University of South Florida.

As a boy growing up on Long Island, N.Y., Dolce dreamed of becoming a doctor, and he never abandoned that goal. Never mind that he’d be in his 30s by the time he started medical school.

His mother, a physician, supported Dolce in his quest, as did the rest of his family. Others, however, questioned the unconventional career path he intended to follow.

“I’ll be honest, that’s all I ever heard,” Dolce recalled on a Zoom call from Tampa, Fla. “Along the way, I was told to go into different industries, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s personal training, whether it’s anything. People were like, ‘If you want to do medicine, you should go into nursing, so you can get started quicker.’ But for me, it’s not about the money. This is about a passion.”

In 2006, he arrived at UVA as a first-year student on a football scholarship. Nearly 20 years later, Dolce is headed back to Grounds. His five-year residency in orthopedic surgery with UVA Health begins in June.

“For me to match at UVA still feels very surreal,” said Dolce, who turns 37 in July.

“It’s a great story,” said Winston Gwathmey, a surgeon and professor who directs the orthopedic surgery residency program.

When Dolce played defensive tackle for the Cavaliers, Gwathmey was an orthopedic resident at UVA. “I was, I’d say, tangentially involved in the football team,” Gwathmey said. “I was never directly involved, but I certainly knew who John-Kevin was.”

Several of Gwathmey’s current colleagues, including David Diduch, Stephen Brockmeier and Bobby Chhabra, remembered Dolce from his playing days, too, and all of them were intrigued when they learned last year that Dolce was attending medical school.

“He sent us a really eloquent email about some of his experiences at UVA and how the medical staff there inspired him,” Gwathmey said. “It was an email that piqued our interest, just because we saw this guy actually is in medical school and he actually is interested in orthopedics. And so we started really thinking about the reality of him perhaps coming to UVA as a resident. I looked him up and was curious what he had done, and every step along the way this guy has demonstrated his leadership ability. That’s the kind of person you want to bring into the fold, no matter what.”

Still, Gwathmey said, it wasn’t enough that he, Brockmeier, Diduch and Chhabra knew and liked Dolce. “We had to convince the other 31 faculty that this guy was not just some good story,” Gwathmey said. “What we do is pretty high-intensity stuff. So we kind of kept our mouths shut and let him go through the interview process.”

Dolce went through eight interviews at UVA, Gwathmey said, meeting with “our trauma surgeons, our research team, all the different people who are in our faculty. They each score him based on the interview, based on the strength of his application. And then we all sit down as a committee and we review each applicant. We get over a thousand applications for any given year, and we have to pare down to five people. And so John-Kevin comes through, and we’re all kind of biting our tongues because we didn’t want to influence them either way.”

Gwathmey is in the charge of the committee, and when he started recording the scores from each interview, he saw that Dolce consistently received the highest mark possible on a scale of zero to five.

“We went down the board and there were fives all the way through,” Gwathmey said.

If Gwathmey and his colleagues worried that Dolce might choose another program for his residency, their concerns were unfounded.

“My family and I, since I got to Charlottesville in 2006, have bled orange and blue,” Dolce said. “So for me to even get an interview with UVA was a dream come true.”