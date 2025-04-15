Cyr and Sherman Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

Round of applause for Mr.Cyr 👏 Mark Cyr earns @theACC Men's Freshman of the Week ⤵️

📰: https://t.co/XmGqt48IqV#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/vkspocYCOW — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 15, 2025

Only a freshman, Mark Cyr has already begun to make his mark on the program and earning his first ACC Freshman of the Week honors. At the Duke Invitational, Cyr threw for a new personal best in the men’s hammer throw to finish in eighth place. He fouled his first attempt in the competition before coming back with his furthest collegiate throw of 60.11m/197-2. Cyr’s mark ranks third among freshman in Virginia history as well as 13th in the ACC, second among freshman in the conference this season. Cyr has continued to improve throughout the season as he went from throwing 56.45m/185-2 at the Virginia Opener, to 58.97m/183-6 at the Colonial Relays and now 60.11m/197-2 at Duke.