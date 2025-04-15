Cyr and Sherman Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

Round of applause for Mr.Cyr 👏
Mark Cyr earns @theACC Men's Freshman of the Week ⤵️
📰: https://t.co/XmGqt48IqV#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/vkspocYCOW
— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 15, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 15) that Mark Cyr and Alex Sherman of the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors for their strong performances at the 2025 Duke Invitational.
Only a freshman, Mark Cyr has already begun to make his mark on the program and earning his first ACC Freshman of the Week honors. At the Duke Invitational, Cyr threw for a new personal best in the men’s hammer throw to finish in eighth place. He fouled his first attempt in the competition before coming back with his furthest collegiate throw of 60.11m/197-2. Cyr’s mark ranks third among freshman in Virginia history as well as 13th in the ACC, second among freshman in the conference this season. Cyr has continued to improve throughout the season as he went from throwing 56.45m/185-2 at the Virginia Opener, to 58.97m/183-6 at the Colonial Relays and now 60.11m/197-2 at Duke.
At the Duke Invitational, Alex Sherman continued his storied senior season, earning ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week accolades. Sherman won the men’s 400-meter hurdle competition crossing the line in 50.51. He was not far off of his personal best of 50.34 from the 2024 Outdoor ACC Championships where he earned the silver medal. So far this season, Sherman has never finished below second place in the 400-meter hurdle event. His time from Duke ranks first in the ACC and 12th in the NCAA this season (5th in the East Region).
𝑺 is for 𝑺herman and for 𝑺peed 💨
Alex Sherman earns @theACC Men's Track Athlete of the Week ⤵️
📰: https://t.co/XmGqt49ggt#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/x0TaVTbD94
— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 15, 2025
This marks the third time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week as the trio joins freshman Maya Rollins.
|
Name
|
Award
|
Date
|
Maya Rollins
|
Women’s Freshman
|
March 25
|
Margot Appleton
|Co-Women’s Runner
|
April 1
|
Gary Martin
|
Men’s Runner
|
April 1
|
Jeremiah Nubbe
|
Men’s Field
|
April 1
|
Mark Cyr
|
Men’s Freshman
|
April 15
|
Alex Sherman
|
Men’s Track
|
April 15
Up Next
The Cavaliers continue the outdoor campaign at home as Virginia is set to host the 2025 Virginia Challenge Lannigan Field on Friday (April 18) and Saturday (April 19). The team will honor the senior class at the conclusion of events on Saturday. The meet will be streamed on ACCNX on both days of competition.