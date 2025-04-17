Kate Galica Named Tewaaraton Nominee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore midfielder Kate Galia has been named to the list of 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday (April 17).

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees comprise premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Galica has ranked in the top-15 in the nation all season in draw controls, breaking both the UVA single-season and single-game records in the statistic this season. She is second on the team in scoring with 40 goals, including scoring hat tricks in each of the last six games. After earning preseason honors from USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse, Galica has been named to the Inside Lacrosse All-America second team.

The initial Watch List was announced on February 6. Galica and senior attacker Kate Miller were among the 50 female student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the award. Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo was added to the watch list in the first round of additions in March.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season. The Finalists will be honored, and this year’s recipients will be announced live on May 29 at the Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C.