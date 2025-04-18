Virginia Sweeps Cal to Advance to ACC Semifinals

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team blanked No. 20 Cal 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship on Friday (April 18) at the Cary Tennis Park.

Virginia (19-4) won the doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to sweep the 5-seed Golden Bears (13-8).

With the win, the 4-seed Cavaliers advance to the semifinals to face the top-seed Duke (21-2) on Saturday (April 19) at 10 a.m. The match will air on ACCNX.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu picked up a 6-4 victory on doubles court two to start the match. Junior Meggie Navarro and graduate student Sara Ziodato clinched the doubles point for the Hoos on doubles court three, winning 6-4 to put the Hoos up 1-0.

Senior Melodie Collard extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Naomi Xu on court six.

On court four, Genis Salas won the opening set against Berta Passola Folch 6-2 but fell behind in the second. Trailing 5-1, Genis Salas won five straight games and forced a tiebreaker in the second set, saving three set points along the way. Genis Salas finished off the match in the tiebreak, coming away with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win to put the Cavaliers up 3-0.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky clinched the victory for the Hoos on court two, winning two narrow sets to take down No. 49 Jessica Alsola 7-5, 6-4 to send Virginia to the semifinals.

MATCH NOTES