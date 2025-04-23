Hoos Hit Homestretch With Little Room for Error

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — To the players on the University of Virginia baseball team, this might be an unfamiliar situation, but it’s nothing new for the program that Brian O’Connor has led for more than two decades.

Several times during his tenure the Cavaliers have needed a strong finish to the regular season to make the NCAA tournament, and that’s the case again this spring.

“Our teams in the past, when their backs have been against the wall, they’ve stepped up the majority of the time,” O’Connor said, “and I believe that this team will do that as well.”

The Wahoos (21-15) kicked off a stretch of seven games in nine days with a one-sided win Tuesday night at Disharoon Park. En route to a 13-1 run-rule victory over Georgetown, Virginia scored 10 runs in the third inning.

“Obviously, it was a very challenging situation, not having played baseball for a week,” O’Connor said. “This is kind of like [coming out of] final exams. You don’t know how your team’s going to respond, but certainly our guys came out ready to play.”

The game was the Hoos’ first since April 15, when they lost to Liberty at Disharoon Park. They flew to Tallahassee, Fla., the next day, expecting to play three games against then-No. 7 Florida State, but that series was canceled in the wake of the mass shooting on the FSU campus Thursday.

“First off, prayers to FSU, their team,” UVA center-fielder Aidan Teel said. “I know they were excited to play us. We were really excited to play them. It would have been a great series. But honestly, it’s bigger than baseball. All of UVA and our fans and our players, all of our prayers go out to [the Seminoles]. They’re in thoughts right now, and we hope everyone who’s dealt with it is doing OK.”

Neither Virginia nor Florida State has room in its schedule to make up the series, O’Connor said. “At this point, it is what it is, and we just do everything we can with what’s in front of us.”

The Cavaliers, 9-9 in conference play, have three ACC series left, two of them on the road. UVA meets No. 24 Georgia Tech in Atlanta this weekend and closes the regular season against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg next month. The Hoos’ final home series is against Miami, May 9-11.

Virginia hosts JMU (13-27) at 6 p.m. Wednesday and enters that game with an RPI of 93. The season has not unfolded as expected for the Cavaliers, who were widely considered a top-five team in the preseason, but O’Connor’s focus is on the present.

“You can’t do anything about what’s happened in the past,” he said. “All we can do is look forward and take care of the opportunities we have, and you either do it or you don’t. And I don’t sugarcoat it with [UVA’s players]. They know the situation we’re in, and they’re going to have to go out and earn it to be playing in June.”