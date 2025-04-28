Varsity Eight Named FSN Crew of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For Stars Network announced today (April 28) that the No. 12 Virginia’s Varsity Eight has earned FSN Crew of the Week following its strong performance at the Lake Wheeler Invitational on April 25-26 in Raleigh, N.C.

UVA’s V8 went 3-0 to lead the Cavaliers to the Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup championship with 94 points. Duke finished second with 82 points, while Columbia was third with 73 points.

The Cavaliers’ V8 topped second-place finishers Columbia (6:23.450-6:30.102) and Washinton State (6:27.027-6:36.039) on April 25 and No. 14 Duke (6:18.619-6:27.131) on April 26 to cap their undefeated weekend.

The V8 crew comprised of coxswain Chloe Lee, stroke Kennedy Housley, Elsa Hartman, Flynn Greene, Sheila Joyce, Paige Loh, Jenna Hajji, Kate McGee and bow Skylar Dahl.

UVA returns to action at the ACC Championships on May 16-17 in Clemson, S.C. The Cavaliers placed second last year behind Syracuse and has won 22 of the 24 ACC championships overall.