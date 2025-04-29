Sambach Named to 2025 U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Arnold Palmer Cup announced today (April 29) that Virginia senior Amanda Sambach was selected for the 2025 United States Palmer Cup team. She receives her third consecutive selection after becoming the first UVA women’s player to be named to a Palmer Cup roster in 2023.

The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players.

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla. in 1997. Women began competing at the event in 2018.

This year’s matches will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. from June 5-7. A Tom Fazio design, Congaree Golf Club is located about 30 minutes north of Savannah, Ga., and opened in 2018. The club, which ranks No. 42 in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses, hosted the PGA TOUR’s THE CJ CUP in October 2022, won by Rory McIlroy, as well as the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June 2021, won by Garrick Higgo.

Last year, Sambach and UVA men’s golfer Ben James helped the U.S. Team to a 32.5-27.5 win at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland.

The Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world’s greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills. Beginning with the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament that features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.

Since its inception, over 245 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, DP World, or LPGA Tours; 44 have represented Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, or Solheim Cup and more than 90 have claimed over 415 victories on the PGA, DP World, or LPGA Tours. The United States leads the Palmer Cup series 14-12-1.

The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation supports the Palmer Cup, which provides a platform for perpetuating Arnold Palmer’s commitment to youth character development and the growth of amateur/collegiate golf. For more information, please visit ArnoldPalmerCup.com.