Virginia Opens Play at NCAA Charlottesville Regional on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team is set to host the 2025 NCAA Charlottesville Regional at Birdwood Golf Course starting Monday (May 5). The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in the 12-team regional that runs through Wednesday (May 7).

UVA will be paired with South Carolina and Ole Miss. Those teams will tee off starting at 8 a.m. from the first tee.

How to Follow

Live scoring for the NCAA Charlottesville Regional will be provided through Scoreboard powered by Clippd.

Live coverage of the tournament will be provided by Babygrande Golf beginning at 8:30 a.m. on each day of competition.

Format

Each regional site is a 54-hole event with a single-round scheduled for Monday through Wednesday. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual (six individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site qualify for the national championships. The NCAA Championships are set for May 16-21 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Regional History

This year’s regional marks the 19th time Virginia has received a bid to the NCAA Championships. Virginia will be looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 15th time in the program’s 22-year history. Last year the Cavaliers were third at the Cle Elum (Wash.) Regional. The Cavaliers were led by a third-place finish from Amanda Sambach who shot 2-under 214. UVA went on to finish 28th at the NCAA Championship Final led by Sambach’s 57th place finish after three rounds.

UVA’s has never won a regional but finished as the runners-up in 2022 and 2018. Virginia was third in 2011, fourth in 2023, 2019 and 2009 and has been fifth five times (2015, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2005). UVA has had three first-place individual finishers at NCAA Regionals. Calle Nielson was the first to accomplish the feat, placing first in 2010 at the West Regional at Stanford. In 2016, Elizabeth Szokol shared first-place honors, also at the Stanford Golf Course. Sambach became the third Cavalier to achieve the honor in 2023.

The Field

The field at the Charlottesville Regional site includes (in seed order): 1. South Carolina, 2. Virginia, 3. Ole Miss, 4. Florida, 5. UCLA, 6. UCF, 7. College of Charleston, 8. NC State, 9. BYU, 10. Princeton, 11. Richmond, 12. Radford.

All-ACC

Virginia junior Amanda Sambach was named to the 15-member 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. She is currently the No. 12 player in the NCAA individual rankings. It marks the fourth consecutive year she has received the honor. Sambach placed second at this year’s ACC Championships. It was the fourth consecutive season she has posted a top-3 finish at the ACCs. She won the event in 2023 on the way to earning first-team All-America honors.

The ACC

Virginia is one of 12 ACC teams to qualify for this year’s NCAA Championship including Florida State, Stanford, California, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The ACC’s 12 selections is tied for the most of any conference in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. The figure also breaks the previous conference record of 11 teams which stood since 2018.

UVA Regional Lineup

The Cavalier lineup will feature Amanda Sambach, Megan Propeck, Chloe Schiavone, Jaclyn LaHa and Rebecca Skoler. Kennedy Swedick will be available as an alternate.