Virginia Faces Tennessee at Home Friday in NCAA Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s tennis team (22-5) will take on the 10-seed Tennessee (19-7) at home in the Round of 16 of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tennis Team Championship on Friday, May 9 at 4 p.m.

The match is scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free.

MATCH INFORMATION

The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com

Live scoring will be available for the match

The winner of the Charlottesville Super Regional will advance to the finals site, Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, where they will face the winner of the College Station Super Regional (Texas A&M, UCLA) in a quarterfinal match on Thursday, May 15

VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are making their 24th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and seventh straight under head coach Sara O’Leary

This is UVA’s 11th time advancing to the NCAA Round of 16

Virginia is making its fifth straight appearance in the Round of 16

This is the second straight year the Cavaliers are hosting an NCAA Super Regional in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers defeated Vanderbilt in the Round of 16 last season at home

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals four times (2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024)

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers are the No. 7 seed and ranked No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

Virginia advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 with a 4-0 win over FDU in the first round and a 4-1 win over Illinois in the second round of the Charlottesville Regional

UVA has defeated nine opponents this season that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles this year with a 28-8 overall record. She is 12-2 in dual matches and is the highest ranked Cavalier, coming in at No. 23 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings

Graduate student Sara Ziodato leads the team in dual match singles wins this season with a 15-4 record. She is 20-6 overall this year with an 8-4 record playing on the top singles court. She is ranked No. 27 in the singles rankings

Three other Cavaliers have recorded at least 20 singles wins this year: Senior Melodie Collard (25-12), junior Annabelle Xu (22-11), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (25-14)

Xu rounds out the Cavaliers in the singles rankings, coming in at No. 34

Genis Salas is currently on an eight-match win streak in singles (in completed matches). She led the team in singles wins in conference play with seven

Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro is 7-2 in in singles in dual matches this season, including 5-1 on court six

Chervinsky and Collard lead the Cavaliers in doubles wins on the year with a 31-3 record. The pair are 14-2 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court and are ranked No. 3 in the latest ITA Doubles Rankings

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles on the season with a 28-8 record. The pair have won their last six completed matches and lead the team in dual match wins with a 17-5 record. They are ranked No. 41 in doubles

SCOUTING TENNESSEE