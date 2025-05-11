NCAA Regional Play Begins Monday for Virginia

RENO, Nev. – The Virginia men’s golf team will make its 17th-straight appearance in an NCAA Regional when it competes May 12-14 at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev. UVA won its first ACC Championship to earn an automatic bid and is the No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Reno Regional.

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/236557/scoring/team

Format – 54-hole stroke play with the low four scores counted each round for the team total. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the finals.

Noting the Cavaliers

Virginia is one of 14 programs in the country to earn a spot in an NCAA Regional in each of the last 17 years.

Virginia has competed against six of the 14 teams in the Reno Regional in the 2024-25 season with wins against five of them – Texas, Alabama, Duke, Miss. State, Cal and ETSU. UVA is 6-4 against the six Reno Regional squads in stroke play competition.

The Cavaliers are playing in Nevada for the second time this season. UVA finished fourth out 15 teams competing at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas.

This will mark the 28 th overall appearance for UVA in an NCAA Regional. The Cavaliers are seeking their 13th appearance and third consecutive berth in the NCAA Championship.

overall appearance for UVA in an NCAA Regional. The Cavaliers are seeking their 13th appearance and third consecutive berth in the NCAA Championship. UVA revisits the state of Nevada for the second time in three years for NCAA Regional play. The Cavaliers came in second in the Las Vegas Regional in 2023 in which then-freshman Ben James was the individual medalist with a 20-under (65-66-65, 196) at Bear’s Best Las Vegas Course. The 196 still stands as the lowest individual 54-hole score in NCAA Regional history.

UVA in the Rankings

Golf Coaches Association of America (May 8) – No. 9

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (May 2) – No. 9

Cavalier Lineup

Ben James

Bryan Lee

Paul Chang

Josh Duangmanee

Deven Patel

NCAA Reno Regional Field

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas

2. Virginia* [Atlantic Coast Conference]

3. Alabama

4. Duke

5. Mississippi State

6. Brigham Young

7. San Diego

8. Santa Clara

9. California

10. Grand Canyon

11. Sam Houston* [Conference USA]

12. East Tennessee State* [Southern Conference]

13. Central Arkansas* [ASUN Conference]

14. Fairfield* [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

*Automatic Qualifier

The Course

Montreux Golf & Country Club – Par 72, 550 yards is a premier private golf destination nestled at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1997, this 18-hole, par-72 championship course stretches up to 7,550 yards from the back tees and is renowned for its challenging layout and stunning alpine scenery.

Situated between 5,500 and 6,000 feet above sea level, the course features significant elevation changes, including a dramatic 138-foot drop from the tee to the fairway on the 17th hole. Montreux hosted a PGA Tour Tournament (The Reno-Tahoe Open, later called the Barracuda Championship) from 1999-2019, solidifying its reputation as a tournament-caliber venue.