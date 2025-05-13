Three Cavaliers Named CSC Academic All-District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Elaine Chervinsky, senior Melodie Collard and junior Annabelle Xu have been named to the 2025 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), the organization announced Tuesday (May 13). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

This is the second time Collard and Xu have earned All-District honors for tennis. This is the first Academic All-District honor for Chervinsky.

To be considered for CSC Academic All-District honors, an undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). A graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA. Eligible nominees need to be in the lineup for 70 percent of the total matches played by the team that includes team scores.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 3, 2025.