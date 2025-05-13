Virginia’s Midweek Finale against George Mason Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to significant rainfall in the area forecasted to continue through this evening, today’s (Tuesday, May 13) baseball game against George Mason has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.

TICKET INFO

Fans are encouraged to donate their ticket(s) for today’s game here.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.

UP NEXT

Virginia will return to ACC play on Thursday (May 15) when the Cavaliers travel to Virginia Tech for a three-game set with the Hokies. The series opener’s first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9/1070 AM).