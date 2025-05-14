Virginia Adds Transfer Katie Barrier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced on Wednesday (May 14) the addition of Katie Barrier (Nashville, Tenn.), a defensive specialist transfer from Tennessee. Barrier is set to begin training with the Cavaliers this summer and will have two years of eligibility for UVA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie Barrier to our program. Coming from a winning tradition at the University of Tennessee, Katie brings invaluable experience competing at the highest level,” Wells said. “As a relentless, high-energy libero with unmatched grit, she will make an immediate impact on our defensive specialist unit. Katie is not only a fierce competitor also an outstanding teammate. She’s a proven winner and we look forward to her leadership and drive as we set our sights on the NCAA tournament.”

Barrier arrives in Charlottesville after playing two seasons with the Volunteers. She started 14 matches last season as a sophomore when she helped Tennessee to a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

During the 2024 season, Barrier tallied 108 digs, 20 assists and nine aces. She posted 10-plus digs nine times and recorded at least five digs in 13 matches while leading the Volunteers in digs on three separate occasions. Her best outing of the season came against Missouri, when Barrier collected a career-best 12 digs to go along with one ace and one assist.

As a freshman in 2023, Barrier appeared in five matches for Tennessee, recording two aces and a trio of digs. She made her collegiate debut in a win against Marist, posting a pair of aces.

Barrier played volleyball at Ensworth High School, where she was named team captain three times and led the Tigers to a pair of DII-AA state semifinal finishes. She was named All-Region three times and garnered MaxPreps Underclass Second Team All-America honors.

She played her club volleyball for Tennessee Performance. Barrier was named to the AVCA Phenom list on three occasions while being chosen for the 2023 JVA Ultra Ankle Libero Watch List and the PrepVolleyball watch list for liberos/defensive specialists. She was also selected for the USAV Indoor High-Performance A2 and A3 Training Team and the USAV Indoor HP Continental Team.

Barrier plans to major in economics once enrolled at Virginia.