Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Lacrosse
. Men's Lacrosse

Wayer Earns Inside Lacrosse All–America Honors

Inside Lacrosse Release
UVAMensLax on X
UVAMensLax on Instagram
UVAMensLax on Facebook
Virginia Sports Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer (Alexandria, Va.) has been named a Nike Lacrosse Media All-America honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse, the organization announced Wednesday (May 14).  

All-Americans were determined by more than a dozen Inside Lacrosse staff and contributors who also vote on IL’s weekly media poll. Voting was conducted prior to the start of this year’s NCAA Tournament. 

Wayer, who was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in last week’s PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally this season to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. He also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored six goals and logged one assist this season. 

Wayer also contributed to the Cavaliers’ man-down unit, which currently leads the nation in man-down defense (86.8 percent). UVA’s defense is also currently third nationally in ground balls (36.00/game) and eighth in caused turnovers (10.07/game).

Inside Lacrosse Media All-Americans

First Team 
A  CJ  Kirst  Cornell 
A  Jackson  Eicher  Army 
A  Sam  King  Harvard 
M  Sam  English  Syracuse 
M  Andrew  McAdorey  Duke 
M  Willem  Firth  Cornell 
FO  Brady  Wambach  North Carolina 
SSDM  Aidan  Maguire  Duke 
SSDM  Christian  Mazur  Army 
LSM  Christian  Fournier  Army 
D  Will  Schaller  Maryland 
D  Shawn  Lyght  Notre Dame 
D  Bobby  Van Buren  Ohio State 
G  Caleb  Fyock  Ohio State 

 

Second Team 
A  Chris  Kavanagh  Notre Dame 
A  Joey  Spallina  Syracuse 
A  Coulter  Mackesy  Princeton 
M  Hunter  Aquino  Penn State 
M  Chad  Palumbo  Princeton 
M  Michael  Leo  Syracuse 
FO  John  Mullen  Syracuse 
SSDM  Ben  Ramsey  Notre Dame 
SSDM  Eric  Kolar  Maryland 
LSM  Will  Donovan  Notre Dame 
D  AJ  Pilate  Army 
D  Cullen  Brown  Ohio State 
D  Hunter  Smith  Richmond 
G  Logan  McNaney  Maryland 

 

Third Team 
A  Ryan  Goldstein  Cornell 
A  Owen  Duffy  North Carolina 
A  Mikey  Weisshaar  Towson 
M  Hugh  Kelleher  Cornell 
M  Evan  Plunkett  Army 
M  Benn  Johnston  Duke 
FO  Jack  Cascadden  Cornell 
SSDM  Greg  Langermeier  Ohio State 
SSDM  Jack  Pilling  Richmond 
LSM  Jack  McDonald  Maryland 
D  Colin  Mulshine  Princeton 
D  Charlie  Johnson  Duke 
D  Pace  Billings  Michigan 
G  Sean  Byrne  Army 

 

Honorable Mention 
A  Matt  Traynor  Penn State 
A  Rory  Connor  Colgate 
A  Owen  Hiltz  Syracuse 
A  Aidan  Carroll  Georgetown 
A  Dominic  Pietramala  North Carolina 
A  Liam  Connor  Colgate 
A  Ryan  Bell  Providence 
A  Silas  Richmond  UAlbany 
A  Riley  Sullivan  Lafayette 
A  Alex  Marinier  Ohio State 
A  Michael  Long  Cornell 
A  Eric  Spanos  Maryland 
A  Nate  Kabiri  Princeton 
M  Matt  Collison  Johns Hopkins 
M  Logan  Ip  Harvard 
M  Mic  Kelly  Denver 
M  Hunter  Drouin  Colgate 
M  Max  Sloat  Duke 
M  Joe  Sheridan  Richmond 
M  Matthew  Keegan  Maryland 
M/A  Colin  Kurdyla  Rutgers 
M  Will  Angrick  Notre Dame 
M  Max  Krevsky  Yale 
M  Tucker  Spencer  Sacred Heart 
M  Aidan  Mulholland  Michigan 
M  Tucker  Wade  Princeton 
FO  Henry  Dodge  Vermont 
FO  Bo  Columbus  Robert Morris 
FO  Will  Lynch  Notre Dame 
FO  Logan  Callahan  Johns Hopkins 
FO  Matthew  Paolotta  Rutgers 
FO  Luca  Accardo  High Point 
SSDM  Joe  Juengerkes  Rutgers 
SSDM  Casey  Wilson  Denver 
SSDM  Jack  Gray  Duke 
SSDM  Andrew  O’Berry  North Carolina 
SSDM  Carter  Rice  Syracuse 
SSDM  Cooper  Mueller  Princeton 
LSM  Ben  Wayer  Virginia 
LSM  Jake  Melchionni  Villanova 
D  Mitchell  Dunham  Richmond 
D  Richard  Checo  Lehigh 
D  Alex  Ross  Penn State 
D  Levi  Verch  Saint Joseph’s 
D  Ty  Banks  Georgetown 
D  Billy  Dwan III  Syracuse 
D  Brendan  Lavelle  Penn 
D  Julian  Radossich  Fairfield 
D  Scott  Smith  Johns Hopkins 
D  Kevin  Parnham  Penn State 
D  Jimmy  Freehill  Denver 
D  Michael  Bath  Princeton 
D  Charlie  Cave  Brown 
D  Jayson  Singer  Cornell 
D  Joe   Petro  Towson 
D  AJ  Marsh  Navy 
G  Ryan  Croddick  Princeton 
G  Mason  Morel  Dartmouth 
G  Jimmy  McCool  Syracuse 
G  Zach  Vigue  Richmond 
G  Cardin  Stoller  Rutgers 
G  Emmet  Carroll  Penn 
G  Will  Barnes  Boston U 

Related Stories