Wayer Earns Inside Lacrosse All–America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer (Alexandria, Va.) has been named a Nike Lacrosse Media All-America honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse, the organization announced Wednesday (May 14).

All-Americans were determined by more than a dozen Inside Lacrosse staff and contributors who also vote on IL’s weekly media poll. Voting was conducted prior to the start of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Wayer, who was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in last week’s PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally this season to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. He also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored six goals and logged one assist this season.

Wayer also contributed to the Cavaliers’ man-down unit, which currently leads the nation in man-down defense (86.8 percent). UVA’s defense is also currently third nationally in ground balls (36.00/game) and eighth in caused turnovers (10.07/game).

Inside Lacrosse Media All-Americans

First Team A CJ Kirst Cornell A Jackson Eicher Army A Sam King Harvard M Sam English Syracuse M Andrew McAdorey Duke M Willem Firth Cornell FO Brady Wambach North Carolina SSDM Aidan Maguire Duke SSDM Christian Mazur Army LSM Christian Fournier Army D Will Schaller Maryland D Shawn Lyght Notre Dame D Bobby Van Buren Ohio State G Caleb Fyock Ohio State

Second Team A Chris Kavanagh Notre Dame A Joey Spallina Syracuse A Coulter Mackesy Princeton M Hunter Aquino Penn State M Chad Palumbo Princeton M Michael Leo Syracuse FO John Mullen Syracuse SSDM Ben Ramsey Notre Dame SSDM Eric Kolar Maryland LSM Will Donovan Notre Dame D AJ Pilate Army D Cullen Brown Ohio State D Hunter Smith Richmond G Logan McNaney Maryland

Third Team A Ryan Goldstein Cornell A Owen Duffy North Carolina A Mikey Weisshaar Towson M Hugh Kelleher Cornell M Evan Plunkett Army M Benn Johnston Duke FO Jack Cascadden Cornell SSDM Greg Langermeier Ohio State SSDM Jack Pilling Richmond LSM Jack McDonald Maryland D Colin Mulshine Princeton D Charlie Johnson Duke D Pace Billings Michigan G Sean Byrne Army