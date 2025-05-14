Wayer Earns Inside Lacrosse All–America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer (Alexandria, Va.) has been named a Nike Lacrosse Media All-America honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse, the organization announced Wednesday (May 14).
All-Americans were determined by more than a dozen Inside Lacrosse staff and contributors who also vote on IL’s weekly media poll. Voting was conducted prior to the start of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Wayer, who was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in last week’s PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally this season to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. He also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored six goals and logged one assist this season.
Wayer also contributed to the Cavaliers’ man-down unit, which currently leads the nation in man-down defense (86.8 percent). UVA’s defense is also currently third nationally in ground balls (36.00/game) and eighth in caused turnovers (10.07/game).
Inside Lacrosse Media All-Americans
|
First Team
|A
|CJ
|Kirst
|Cornell
|A
|Jackson
|Eicher
|Army
|A
|Sam
|King
|Harvard
|M
|Sam
|English
|Syracuse
|M
|Andrew
|McAdorey
|Duke
|M
|Willem
|Firth
|Cornell
|FO
|Brady
|Wambach
|North Carolina
|SSDM
|Aidan
|Maguire
|Duke
|SSDM
|Christian
|Mazur
|Army
|LSM
|Christian
|Fournier
|Army
|D
|Will
|Schaller
|Maryland
|D
|Shawn
|Lyght
|Notre Dame
|D
|Bobby
|Van Buren
|Ohio State
|G
|Caleb
|Fyock
|Ohio State
|
Second Team
|A
|Chris
|Kavanagh
|Notre Dame
|A
|Joey
|Spallina
|Syracuse
|A
|Coulter
|Mackesy
|Princeton
|M
|Hunter
|Aquino
|Penn State
|M
|Chad
|Palumbo
|Princeton
|M
|Michael
|Leo
|Syracuse
|FO
|John
|Mullen
|Syracuse
|SSDM
|Ben
|Ramsey
|Notre Dame
|SSDM
|Eric
|Kolar
|Maryland
|LSM
|Will
|Donovan
|Notre Dame
|D
|AJ
|Pilate
|Army
|D
|Cullen
|Brown
|Ohio State
|D
|Hunter
|Smith
|Richmond
|G
|Logan
|McNaney
|Maryland
|
Third Team
|A
|Ryan
|Goldstein
|Cornell
|A
|Owen
|Duffy
|North Carolina
|A
|Mikey
|Weisshaar
|Towson
|M
|Hugh
|Kelleher
|Cornell
|M
|Evan
|Plunkett
|Army
|M
|Benn
|Johnston
|Duke
|FO
|Jack
|Cascadden
|Cornell
|SSDM
|Greg
|Langermeier
|Ohio State
|SSDM
|Jack
|Pilling
|Richmond
|LSM
|Jack
|McDonald
|Maryland
|D
|Colin
|Mulshine
|Princeton
|D
|Charlie
|Johnson
|Duke
|D
|Pace
|Billings
|Michigan
|G
|Sean
|Byrne
|Army
|
Honorable Mention
|A
|Matt
|Traynor
|Penn State
|A
|Rory
|Connor
|Colgate
|A
|Owen
|Hiltz
|Syracuse
|A
|Aidan
|Carroll
|Georgetown
|A
|Dominic
|Pietramala
|North Carolina
|A
|Liam
|Connor
|Colgate
|A
|Ryan
|Bell
|Providence
|A
|Silas
|Richmond
|UAlbany
|A
|Riley
|Sullivan
|Lafayette
|A
|Alex
|Marinier
|Ohio State
|A
|Michael
|Long
|Cornell
|A
|Eric
|Spanos
|Maryland
|A
|Nate
|Kabiri
|Princeton
|M
|Matt
|Collison
|Johns Hopkins
|M
|Logan
|Ip
|Harvard
|M
|Mic
|Kelly
|Denver
|M
|Hunter
|Drouin
|Colgate
|M
|Max
|Sloat
|Duke
|M
|Joe
|Sheridan
|Richmond
|M
|Matthew
|Keegan
|Maryland
|M/A
|Colin
|Kurdyla
|Rutgers
|M
|Will
|Angrick
|Notre Dame
|M
|Max
|Krevsky
|Yale
|M
|Tucker
|Spencer
|Sacred Heart
|M
|Aidan
|Mulholland
|Michigan
|M
|Tucker
|Wade
|Princeton
|FO
|Henry
|Dodge
|Vermont
|FO
|Bo
|Columbus
|Robert Morris
|FO
|Will
|Lynch
|Notre Dame
|FO
|Logan
|Callahan
|Johns Hopkins
|FO
|Matthew
|Paolotta
|Rutgers
|FO
|Luca
|Accardo
|High Point
|SSDM
|Joe
|Juengerkes
|Rutgers
|SSDM
|Casey
|Wilson
|Denver
|SSDM
|Jack
|Gray
|Duke
|SSDM
|Andrew
|O’Berry
|North Carolina
|SSDM
|Carter
|Rice
|Syracuse
|SSDM
|Cooper
|Mueller
|Princeton
|LSM
|Ben
|Wayer
|Virginia
|LSM
|Jake
|Melchionni
|Villanova
|D
|Mitchell
|Dunham
|Richmond
|D
|Richard
|Checo
|Lehigh
|D
|Alex
|Ross
|Penn State
|D
|Levi
|Verch
|Saint Joseph’s
|D
|Ty
|Banks
|Georgetown
|D
|Billy
|Dwan III
|Syracuse
|D
|Brendan
|Lavelle
|Penn
|D
|Julian
|Radossich
|Fairfield
|D
|Scott
|Smith
|Johns Hopkins
|D
|Kevin
|Parnham
|Penn State
|D
|Jimmy
|Freehill
|Denver
|D
|Michael
|Bath
|Princeton
|D
|Charlie
|Cave
|Brown
|D
|Jayson
|Singer
|Cornell
|D
|Joe
|Petro
|Towson
|D
|AJ
|Marsh
|Navy
|G
|Ryan
|Croddick
|Princeton
|G
|Mason
|Morel
|Dartmouth
|G
|Jimmy
|McCool
|Syracuse
|G
|Zach
|Vigue
|Richmond
|G
|Cardin
|Stoller
|Rutgers
|G
|Emmet
|Carroll
|Penn
|G
|Will
|Barnes
|Boston U