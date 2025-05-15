Four Cavaliers Earn All-Region Honors From The NFCA

Four members of the Virginia softball team were recognized for their success on the field Thursday (May 15) as Eden Bigham, Bella Cabral, Macee Eaton and Jade Hylton earned All-Region honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) the organization announced.

Bigham and Hylton were both first team selections for the second straight season, while Eaton was a second team honoree and Cabral was a third team selection. The quartet is now eligible for All-America honors.

Congrats to our 4️⃣ Hoos that earned All-Region honors from the NFCA!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/ml6yDgqZwT — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) May 15, 2025

Bigham earned All-ACC first team honors and holds a 17-9 record with a 2.38 ERA and has held opponents to a .191 batting average against. The junior right-hander tossed a perfect game against Hofstra, the first at UVA in more than 30 years, and four shutouts – including a shutout at No. 8 Florida State in the series opener. She also picked up a win over No. 17 Virginia Tech and helped key series wins over Louisville, Boston College and Syracuse. She tied the program single-season record (6) and set the program record (11) for saves and moved into the top 10 at Virginia in career wins and strikeouts.

Hylton also earned All-ACC first team honors this season after setting the program’s single-season (17) and program (41) records for home runs. She is hitting at a .365 clip and hit two-run home runs to lift the Cavaliers to a 2-0 win at No. 8 Florida State, a 6-4 win in 10 innings at Notre Dame and in the series finale against Liberty. She was twice named ACC Player of the Week this season.

Eaton has helped power the Virginia offense this season and earned All-ACC second team honors. She set the program’s single-season record for RBI (59) with a two-run home run against No. 15 Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The sophomore first basemen’s 12 home runs is second on the team and she ranks in the top five in the ACC in RBI this season. She hit the go-ahead home run to key a win at No. 17 Virginia Tech and against Boston College. She locked in even more in ACC play, hitting at a .425 clip in conference play, above her .340 average on the season.

Cabral paced the Cavaliers’ offense, hitting at a .368 clip for the year. She tallied nine home runs, 38 RBI and 28 runs scored hitting in the three-hole in the Virginia lineup. Her defense was clutch throughout the year and sits atop the ACC in assists (110) and is fielding at a .963 clip as she split time at second and third this season. Her .682 slugging percentage and .441 on base percentage are second on the team.

The Cavaliers return to the field on Friday (May 16) at 3 p.m. when Virginia opens NCAA Regional play against North Florida in Columbia, S.C. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.