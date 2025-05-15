No. 10 Virginia Opens Play at NCAA Championships Friday

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team is set to compete in the NCAA Championships for the fourth consecutive season when competition gets underway Friday (May 16) at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. The Cavaliers will tee off at 1:07 p.m. PT (4:07 p.m. ET) along with Northwestern and LSU. Virginia qualified for the NCAA Championships following a third-place finish at the Charlottesville Regional.

Virginia is one of 30 teams competing for the national championships and stroke play champion.

After three days (May 16-18) of stroke play, the field is reduced to 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on one of those teams for the fourth round (May 20) that will decide the individual champion.

During the second round, UVA, Arizona and Oklahoma State will start at 7:47 a.m. PT (10:47 ET). The third round is repaired based on the team standings. It starts at 6:30 a.m. PT while Monday’s final round of stroke play starts at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Virginia is one of four ACC teams to advance to the NCAA Championships. The others are Florida State, Wake Forest and Stanford.

The Virginia Lineup

Name Year Hometown Stroke Avg. Megan Propeck Sr. Leawood, Kans. 72.70 Amanda Sambach Sr. Pinehurst, N.C. 71.11 Jaclyn LaHa So. Pleasanton, Calif. 73.53 Kennedy Swedick Fr. Albany, N.Y. 74.10 Rebecca Skoler Gr. Needham, Mass. 74.25 Kiera Bartholomew* So. Wake Forest, N.C. 76.58

*Alternate

In the Rankings NCAA WAGR Coaches Virginia 10 11 Amanda Sambach 18 21 Megan Propeck 55

Coverage

Golf Channel will feature extensive coverage of the championship beginning Monday, May 19. Here is a full listing of the coverage with all times eastern:

Monday, May 19 – 6-10 p.m. Live Coverage

Tuesday, May 20 – 6-10 p.m. Live Coverage Match Play

Wednesday, May 22 – 6-10 p.m. Live Coverage Match Play Championship

Regional Recap

The Cavaliers placed third at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional at Birdwood Golf Course. It was the first time Virginia has ever hosted a regional championship. UVA shot 12-over 864 to advance to the Championships. The team was led by Megan Propeck who finished fourth overall at an even-par 213. Kennedy Swedick entered the tournament as a substitute on the second day and carded a career-low 3-under 68 in the final round. Her bogey-free round featured three birdies and tied the low score of the final day.

Elite Company

Virginia is one of 11 teams in this year’s NCAA field to have qualified for the four most recent championships including: Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Stanford, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wake Forest. In 2022, the Cavaliers placed 15th after making the initial cut in stroke play. The Cavaliers placed 24th in 2023 and finished 28th last season.

NCAA Experience

UVA’s travel roster includes four players with experience at the NCAA Championships including Megan Propeck, Amanda Sambach, Jaclyn LaHa and Rebecca Skoler. Sambach, Propeck and Skoler have each played at least one round at the final site of multiple championships.

Sambach is set to compete in her fourth consecutive NCAA Championship. Her highest individual finish came in her freshman season when she placed 31st overall (74-76-71-75-296). Skoler is also poised to make her fourth consecutive appearance at the final site of the championships – she entered as a substitute in her freshman season (2022).

NCAA History

Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. In 2016, the Cavaliers finished fifth in stroke-play and lost to Washington 3-1-1 in the quarterfinals of match play. Last season, the Cavaliers were in 28th place after 54 holes and did not advance to the final round of stroke play.

Coaching Notes