James Named a Finalist for Haskins Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Junior Ben James has been named one of 10 finalists for the Fred Haskins Award, annually given to the top male U.S. collegiate golfer. It marks the second time in his three seasons at UVA he has been featured as a finalist.

James is ranked No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and leads the NCAA Championship bound Cavaliers in stroke average 70.07. He has turned in seven top 10 finishes in the 10 tournaments he’s competed in for UVA in 2024-25 including a win at the Valero Texas Collegiate in September. With a sixth-place finish in stroke play at ACC Championships, James broke the UVA program record with his 24th top 10 finish of his career.

His win at the Valero Texas Collegiate earned him an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open where he finished tied for 33rd, his best finish in seven career PGA Tour starts. James is a two-time, First Team All-American at UVA, the only player in school history to earn the distinction twice. He was also named a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award earlier this month for the second-straight season.

Since its formation in 1971, the Haskins Award has honored the year’s outstanding college golfer and the memory of Fred Haskins, a club professional that spent his life nurturing and mentoring amateur golfers. Past winners of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel have captured 33 major championships and more than 400 professional tournaments around the world. The Haskins Foundation, based in Columbus, Ga., oversees the voting for the Haskins Award conducted among college golfers, coaches, golf SID’s, college golf media, and past Haskins Award winners.

2024-2025 Haskins Award Finalists (listed alphabetically):

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Luke Clanton, Florida State

David Ford, North Carolina

Ben James, Virginia

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Brendan Valdes, Auburn