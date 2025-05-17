Valincius Leads Cavaliers To Series Win Over Virginia Tech

Arroyo's 11th of the season puts the Hoos out front early 💪
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the final game of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (32-17, 16-11 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (30-24, 12-18 ACC) by a score of 3-1 on Saturday (May 17) at English Field.
UVA starter Tomas Valincius had his best outing of the season in the regular season finale, throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball to secure his sixth win of the season. The freshman also fanned six Hokies in the victory.
Jacob Ference paced the Cavaliers offensively with a 3-for-3 day that was highlighted by a solo home run in the third inning. Aidan Teel went 3-for-4 on the day with a pair of doubles to set the table at the top of the Cavalier lineup.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- On the game’s second pitch, Teel doubled to left field to set up a Chris Arroyo two-run home run later in the inning. The homer was Arroyo’s 11th of the season and put the Cavaliers up 2-0.
- The homestanding Hokies cut the Cavalier advantage in half with a solo leadoff home run from Ben Watson in the bottom of the first.
- Two innings later, Ference pushed the UVA lead to 3-1 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the third. The dinger was Ference’s ninth of the season.
- After allowing a pair of one-out singles in the bottom second, Valincius retired the next nine Virginia Tech batters he faced before surrendering a one-out single in the fifth.
- Alex Markus relieved Valincius with two outs in the seventh. Markus ended the inning by stranding a pair of Hokie base runners with a groundball to second.
- In the eighth, Markus neutralized another Virginia Tech threat with a strikeout and throwout from Ference to end the frame.
- Matt Lanzendorfer picked up his team-leading fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning to crystallize the 3-1 Virginia victory and the series win over Virginia Tech.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia improves to 22-6 when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- Dating back to the April 6 contest at NC State, the Cavaliers have hit at least one home run in 20 straight games.
- Arroyo’s home run in the first was his 11th on the season, which is a team best.
- With the win, Virginia improves to 113-93 against Virginia Tech and has won back-to-back season series against the Hokies for the first time since the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Commonwealth Clash.
- Since the start of the Stanford series (March 27), Virginia is 20-6 and has won its last four ACC series to close the season.
- Following the cancellation of the Florida State series, the Cavaliers end the regular season with a 12-2 record with three-straight ACC series wins.
UP NEXT
Seeding for the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship will be announced by the league office on Saturday night (May 17), with the single-elimination tournament slated to begin play on Tuesday (May 20) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.