Valincius Leads Cavaliers To Series Win Over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In the final game of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (32-17, 16-11 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech (30-24, 12-18 ACC) by a score of 3-1 on Saturday (May 17) at English Field.

UVA starter Tomas Valincius had his best outing of the season in the regular season finale, throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball to secure his sixth win of the season. The freshman also fanned six Hokies in the victory.

Jacob Ference paced the Cavaliers offensively with a 3-for-3 day that was highlighted by a solo home run in the third inning. Aidan Teel went 3-for-4 on the day with a pair of doubles to set the table at the top of the Cavalier lineup.