Cavaliers Qualify for Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team posted its best 18-hole score through three rounds of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship on Sunday (May 18). The Cavaliers moved into a tie for 10th place to qualify for the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort.

The team’s four counting scorers combined to shoot 1-over 289 to make the 15-team cut for Monday’s final round of stroke play where an individual champion will be crowned. Virginia sits in 10th place at 12-over 876.

Three Cavaliers carded even-par 72 in the third round including Megan Propeck who leads the team in eighth place individually at 3-under 213. Amanda Sambach and Jaclyn LaHa each carded even-par 72 as well. Sambach ranks 28th individually at 2-over 218 while LaHa ranks 45th at 5-over 221.

Kennedy Swedick carded her best round of the tournament at 1-over 73 while Rebecca Skoler came in at 4-over 76.

The top eight teams after tomorrow’s final round of stroke play (May 19) will advance to match play to decide a team champion. The Cavaliers will tee off starting at 2:01 p.m. from the 10th tee during the final round. Virginia will be paired with Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the fourth round starting at 6 p.m. eastern time.

Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. Virginia advances to the final round of stroke play for the first time since the 2022 season when the Cavaliers finished 15th.

NCAA Championships

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Carlsbad, Calif.

Par 72, 6,164 yards

Third Round Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Stanford 293 278 270 841 2 Northwestern 291 285 280 856 3 Oregon 288 289 285 862 4 USC 292 287 285 864 5 Florida State 295 284 288 867 5 Arkansas 297 290 280 867 7 Texas 288 293 288 869 8 South Carolina 297 286 289 872 9 Arizona State 288 294 293 875 10 Virginia 294 293 289 876 10 Tennessee 291 297 288 876 12 Oklahoma State 284 297 297 878 13 LSU 293 297 290 880 14 UCLA 295 294 293 882 14 Mississippi State 294 286 302 882 16 Vanderbilt 282 306 296 884 17 Florida 288 301 296 884 18 Michigan State 294 303 291 888 19 Wake Forest 304 298 288 890 19 Kansas State 289 301 300 890 21 Kansas 297 304 294 895 22 Iowa State 306 294 296 896 22 Oklahoma 302 297 297 896 24 Georgia Southern 295 313 292 900 24 Ohio State 295 297 308 900 26 Purdue 303 304 299 906 27 Ole Miss 301 303 303 907 28 UNLV 310 301 299 910 28 CSU Fullerton 308 301 301 910 30 Baylor 296 311 304 911

Individual Leaders

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 Marissa Jose Marin, Arkansas 70 72 65 207 2 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford 73 68 67 208 3 Kelly Xu, Stanford 72 69 68 209 4 Catherine Park, USC 68 72 70 210 4 Elsa Svensson, LSU 68 72 70 210 4 Mirabel Ting, FSU 70 71 69 210

