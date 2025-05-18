Cavaliers Qualify for Final Round of Stroke Play at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team posted its best 18-hole score through three rounds of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship on Sunday (May 18). The Cavaliers moved into a tie for 10th place to qualify for the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort.
The team’s four counting scorers combined to shoot 1-over 289 to make the 15-team cut for Monday’s final round of stroke play where an individual champion will be crowned. Virginia sits in 10th place at 12-over 876.
Three Cavaliers carded even-par 72 in the third round including Megan Propeck who leads the team in eighth place individually at 3-under 213. Amanda Sambach and Jaclyn LaHa each carded even-par 72 as well. Sambach ranks 28th individually at 2-over 218 while LaHa ranks 45th at 5-over 221.
Kennedy Swedick carded her best round of the tournament at 1-over 73 while Rebecca Skoler came in at 4-over 76.
The top eight teams after tomorrow’s final round of stroke play (May 19) will advance to match play to decide a team champion. The Cavaliers will tee off starting at 2:01 p.m. from the 10th tee during the final round. Virginia will be paired with Tennessee and Oklahoma State. Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the fourth round starting at 6 p.m. eastern time.
Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. Virginia advances to the final round of stroke play for the first time since the 2022 season when the Cavaliers finished 15th.
NCAA Championships
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.
Par 72, 6,164 yards
Third Round Results
Team Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|1
|Stanford
|293
|278
|270
|841
|2
|Northwestern
|291
|285
|280
|856
|3
|Oregon
|288
|289
|285
|862
|4
|USC
|292
|287
|285
|864
|5
|Florida State
|295
|284
|288
|867
|5
|Arkansas
|297
|290
|280
|867
|7
|Texas
|288
|293
|288
|869
|8
|South Carolina
|297
|286
|289
|872
|9
|Arizona State
|288
|294
|293
|875
|10
|Virginia
|294
|293
|289
|876
|10
|Tennessee
|291
|297
|288
|876
|12
|Oklahoma State
|284
|297
|297
|878
|13
|LSU
|293
|297
|290
|880
|14
|UCLA
|295
|294
|293
|882
|14
|Mississippi State
|294
|286
|302
|882
|16
|Vanderbilt
|282
|306
|296
|884
|17
|Florida
|288
|301
|296
|884
|18
|Michigan State
|294
|303
|291
|888
|19
|Wake Forest
|304
|298
|288
|890
|19
|Kansas State
|289
|301
|300
|890
|21
|Kansas
|297
|304
|294
|895
|22
|Iowa State
|306
|294
|296
|896
|22
|Oklahoma
|302
|297
|297
|896
|24
|Georgia Southern
|295
|313
|292
|900
|24
|Ohio State
|295
|297
|308
|900
|26
|Purdue
|303
|304
|299
|906
|27
|Ole Miss
|301
|303
|303
|907
|28
|UNLV
|310
|301
|299
|910
|28
|CSU Fullerton
|308
|301
|301
|910
|30
|Baylor
|296
|311
|304
|911
Individual Leaders
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|1
|Marissa Jose Marin, Arkansas
|70
|72
|65
|207
|2
|Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
|73
|68
|67
|208
|3
|Kelly Xu, Stanford
|72
|69
|68
|209
|4
|Catherine Park, USC
|68
|72
|70
|210
|4
|Elsa Svensson, LSU
|68
|72
|70
|210
|4
|Mirabel Ting, FSU
|70
|71
|69
|210
Virginia Results
|Pos
|Player
|RD1
|RD2
|RD3
|Total
|8
|Megan Propeck
|72
|69
|72
|213
|28
|Amanda Sambach
|72
|74
|72
|218
|45
|Jaclyn LaHa
|75
|74
|72
|221
|91
|Kennedy Swedick
|77
|76
|73
|226
|108
|Rebecca Skoler
|75
|77
|76
|228