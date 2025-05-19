Propeck Shines as Cavaliers Advance to Match Play at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team secured the final match play spot at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships with a 72-hole score of 15-over 1167, advancing for the first time since 2016. Megan Propeck led the Cavaliers with a fifth-place finish to mark the second-best individual performance at the NCAA Championships in program history on Monday (May 19) at the Omni LaCosta Resort.

The Cavaliers will face top-ranked Stanford in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of match play (May 20) starting at 9:50 a.m. eastern time. The Cardinal won the tournament at 27-under 1125. The winner of that match will advance to the semifinals which will be contested on Tuesday afternoon. The match play final is scheduled for Wednesday (May 21).

Propeck matched her best round of the tournament posting a bogey-free round of 3-under 69 which ranks as the fourth lowest round by a Cavalier at the NCAA Championships. She finished the tournament tied for fifth at 6-under 282. The only Cavalier to record a better finish at the NCAA Championships is Leah Wagner who finished as the runner-up in 2005.

The second-best individual finish at the NCAA Championship in program history. Megan Propeck 🤩#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/VwSbnwXxVw — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 20, 2025

Amanda Sambach turned up in the clutch for the Cavaliers sinking a crucial birdie on the eighth hole. That birdie would prove to be the difference in her team advancing to match play as Virginia edged Arizona State by a single stroke.

Big time birdie for Amanda on 8 while Jaclyn sets herself up well on 9! 🐥 📺 Golf Channel#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/flG5nHzt7C — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 19, 2025

Sambach carded 1-over 73 and finished 30th overall at 3-over 291. Freshman Kennedy Swedick saved her best for last posting even-par 72. She finished in a tie for 54th place at 10-over 298 along with teammate Jaclyn LaHa who carded 5-over 77 on the day.

Virginia’s 72-hole total (15-over 1167) marked its second best four-round total at the NCAA Championships. The only time UVA has recorded a better score at the NCAA Championships was in 2016 — the only time Virginia has advanced to match play since its introduction in 2015. The Cavaliers fell to Washington in the quarterfinals that season.

Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012.

🎙️ "Fighting until the very finish." The Cavaliers sit one stroke behind Arizona State for the final match play spot! Watch the action unfold live on Golf Channel. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TCwOanpmoY — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 20, 2025

NCAA Championships

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Carlsbad, Calif.

Par 72, 6,297 yards

Third Round Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 RD4 Total 1 Stanford 293 278 270 284 1125 2 Oregon 288 289 285 284 1146 3 Northwestern 291 285 280 298 1154 4 Florida State 295 284 288 288 1155 5 USC 292 287 285 292 1156 6 Arkansas 297 290 280 291 1158 7 Texas 288 293 288 291 1160 8 Virginia 294 293 289 291 1167 9 Arizona State 288 294 293 293 1168 10 South Carolina 297 286 289 297 1169 10 LSU 293 297 290 289 1169 12 UCLA 295 294 293 289 1171 13 Tennessee 291 297 288 297 1173 14 Mississippi State 294 286 302 296 1178 15 Oklahoma State 284 297 297 302 1180

Individual Leaders

Pos. Team RD1 RD2 RD3 RD4 Total 1 Marissa Jose Marin, Arkansas 70 72 65 69 276 2 Mirabel Ting, FSU 70 71 69 68 278 3 Kelly Xu, Stanford 72 69 68 71 280 4 Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford 73 68 67 73 281 5 Megan Propeck, UVA 72 69 72 68 282 5 Catherine Park, USC 68 72 70 72 282 5 Eila Galitsky, South Carolina 71 68 75 68 282

Virginia Results