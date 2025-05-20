2025 NCAA Rowing Championship Field Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 10 Virginia is one of 22 schools that will compete at the 2025 NCAA Rowing Championships, announced Tuesday (May 20). The national regatta will be held May 30-June 1 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

UVA earned an at-large bid following its second-place finish at the ACC Championship on May 17. The Cavaliers raced to runner-up finishes in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, and finished second behind ACC champion Stanford.

UVA’s Jenna Hajji, Sheila Joyce and Sky Dahl were named to the All-ACC Rowing first team. Coxswain Brie Joe was a second-team selection.

Boston University (Patriot), Fairfield (MAAC), Northeastern (CAA), Oregon State (WCC), Rhode Island (A-10), Stanford (ACC), UCF (Big 12), Washington (Big Ten) and Yale (Ivy League).

Brown, California, Dartmouth, Harvard, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas joined Virginia as at-large selections.

The Cavaliers are seeded No. 12 in the Varsity Eight, No. 10 in the Second Varsity Eight and No. 17 in the Varsity Four.

Virginia placed 13th at the 2024 NCAA Rowing Championships with 68 points. UVA’s Second Varsity Eight rowed to a ninth-place finish, while the Varsity Eight and Varsity Four each rowed to 13th-place finishes.

In their 26 NCAA Championship appearances in the last 28 years, the Cavaliers have finished in the top four 11 times (1997-2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2012, 2016) and have been runners-up three times (1999, 2005, 2007).

UVA captured NCAA team championships in 2010 and 2012. The Varsity Eight boat won the NCAA title in 2012, while the Second Varsity Eight won championships in 1998, 1999 and 2005. The Varsity Four claimed national championships in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015.