Alaimo, Galica Named IWLCA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomores Kate Galica and Madison Alaimo were named to the 2025 IWLCA All-America teams in honors announced Thursday (May 22) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Galica was voted to the first team while Alaimo earned third-team honors.

Galica is collecting her third All-America honor of the year. She was named a Nike Lacrosse All-America First Team member and a second-team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.. The All-ACC First Team honoree was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was the first player in program history to be voted the ACC Midfielder of the Year.

Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.42 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 47 goals this season.

Alaimo leads the team in points (80). She is third in the ACC and eighth in the nation in assists, averaging 3.05 per game. Alaimo was a midseason addition to the Tewaaraton Watch List. She set the UVA single-game record for assists with nine in the NCAA tournament first-round game against LIU. That performance also tied the NCAA record for most assists by a player in a tournament game.

Galica is the first first-team All-American for the Cavaliers since Sammy Mueller earned the honor in 2019.

This is Alaimo’s first career All-America honor after being named an honorable mention this year for both the Nike Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America teams.

The IWLCA honored 48 student-athletes this year across the first, second and third teams.