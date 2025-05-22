Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Women's Lacrosse
. Women's Lacrosse

Alaimo, Galica Named IWLCA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomores Kate Galica and Madison Alaimo were named to the 2025 IWLCA All-America teams in honors announced Thursday (May 22) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Galica was voted to the first team while Alaimo earned third-team honors.

Galica is collecting her third All-America honor of the year. She was named a Nike Lacrosse All-America First Team member and a second-team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.. The All-ACC First Team honoree was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was the first player in program history to be voted the ACC Midfielder of the Year.

Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.42 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 47 goals this season.

Alaimo leads the team in points (80). She is third in the ACC and eighth in the nation in assists, averaging 3.05 per game. Alaimo was a midseason addition to the Tewaaraton Watch List. She set the UVA single-game record for assists with nine in the NCAA tournament first-round game against LIU. That performance also tied the NCAA record for most assists by a player in a tournament game.

Galica is the first first-team All-American for the Cavaliers since Sammy Mueller earned the honor in 2019.

This is Alaimo’s first career All-America honor after being named an honorable mention this year for both the Nike Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America teams.

The IWLCA honored 48 student-athletes this year across the first, second and third teams.

First Team

Shea Baker Boston College Junior Defense
Theresa Bragg University of Florida Junior Defense
Anna Brandt University of Pennsylvania Senior Midfield
Rachel Clark Boston College Senior Attack
Mckenna Davis Boston College Senior Attack
Shea Dolce Boston College Junior Goalkeeper
Maddie Epke James Madison University Junior Draw Specialist
Kate Galica University of Virginia Sophomore Midfield
Chloe Humphrey University of North Carolina Freshman Attack
Ashley Humphrey University of North Carolina Graduate Attack
Emma LoPinto Boston College Senior Attack
Reagan O’Brien Johns Hopkins University Junior Defense
Madison Taylor Northwestern University Junior Attack
Fallon Vaughn Yale University Senior Midfield
Brooklyn Walker-Welch University of North Carolina Junior Defense
Sammy White Northwestern University Senior Defense

Second Team

McKenzie Blake Princeton University Senior Attack
Chase Boyle Loyola University Senior Midfield
Lydia Colasante Boston College Sophomore Defense
Jenna Collignon Yale University Senior Attack
Alyssa Daley United States Naval Academy Senior Draw Specialist
Haven Dora Princeton University Junior Attack
Brigid Duffy United States Military Academy Junior Midfield
Sam Forrest University of North Carolina Junior Defense
Jane Hansen Northwestern University Graduate Defense
Avery Hines Stony Brook University Senior Defense
Georgia Latch Loyola University Senior Attack
Ashley Mackin Johns Hopkins University Senior Attack
Erin O’Grady University of Michigan Senior Goalkeeper
Aliya Polisky Stanford University Sophomore Attack
Natalie Shurtleff Clemson University Sophomore Midfield
Jill Smith University of Michigan Senior Attack

Third Team

Summer Agostino Clemson University Senior Defense
Madison Alaimo University of Virginia Sophomore Attack
Dylan Allen Princeton University Junior Defense
Carly Bernstein Duke University Senior Attack
Grace Callahan University of Michigan Junior Defense
Kaitlyn Davies University of Florida Junior Midfield
Kori Edmondson University of Maryland Junior Midfield
Natasha Gorriaran University of Pennsylvania Senior Defense
Frannie Hahn University of Florida Freshman Attack
Callie Hem Duke University Graduate Attack
Taylor Lane Yale University Senior Midfield
Gianna Monaco University of Florida Junior Attack
Eliza Osburn University of North Carolina Freshman Midfield
Orly Sedransk University of Pennsylvania Freshman Goalkeeper
Sam Smith Northwestern University Senior Draw Specialist
Ellie Traggio University of North Carolina Junior Defense

