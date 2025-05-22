Virginia Falls in Second Round of ACC Baseball Championship

Becker goes DEEP into the Durham night 🚀
DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia baseball team (32-18) dropped a 12-8 contest on Wednesday night (May 21) to Boston College (28-28) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the Second Round of the ACC Baseball Championship.
Boston College scored five runs in the first inning, then added two more in both the second and fourth innings, creating a 9-4 lead after the opening four frames. The Cavaliers responded with a four-run sixth, narrowing the game to one run. However, the Eagles secured the win by scoring three insurance runs in the eighth, finalizing the score at 12-8.
Offensively for Virginia, Eric Becker went 4-for-4 on the night with a home run and four RBIs, while Henry Ford added a 3-for-4 performance and four more RBIs of his own.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Boston College jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first with a pair of doubles and a Virginia fielding error that led to a run scoring.
- UVA answered in the bottom of the opening frame with a two-run home run from Becker. The homer was Becker’s ninth of the season.
- The Eagles reestablished a five-run lead when a pair of runs scored on a wild pitch and a Virginia throwing error in the top of the second inning.
- In the bottom of the frame, the Cavaliers plated a pair of runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Becker and Ford.
- After a quiet third, Boston College scored two more runs in the fourth on a Cavalier error and an RBI single to make it a 9-4 ballgame.
- Alex Markus pitched 2.1 innings of one-hit ball out of the Virginia bullpen to keep it a five-run game.
- Harrison Didawick reached base to open Virginia’s four-run inning on an Eagle error. Didawick later scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice before Ford hammered a no-doubt three-run blast that brought UVA back to within a run at 9-8.
- Boston College responded with a three-run inning in the top of the eighth, including a two-run double down the line in left and an Eagle scoring on a wild pitch.
- In the bottom of the ninth, a trio of Cavalier batters went down in order as Boston College secured the 12-8 final.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia drops to 22-7 when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- Dating back to the April 6 contest at NC State, the Cavaliers have hit at least one home run in 21 straight games.
- Eric Becker tied his career-high with a quartet of RBIs on Wednesday. The sophomore now leads the team with 52 RBIs on the season.
- Henry Ford’s three-run blast in the sixth was the sophomore’s 11th of the season and tied Chris Arroyo for the team lead.
- UVA has committed five errors in a game twice this season, both against Boston College.
- With the defeat, the Cavaliers lead the all-time series 29-11 over the Eagles.
- Since the start of the Stanford series (March 27), Virginia is 20-7 and has won its last four ACC series to close the season.
- Following the cancellation of the Florida State series, the Cavaliers end the regular season with a 12-3 record with three-straight ACC series wins.