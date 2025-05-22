Virginia Falls in Second Round of ACC Baseball Championship

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia baseball team (32-18) dropped a 12-8 contest on Wednesday night (May 21) to Boston College (28-28) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the Second Round of the ACC Baseball Championship.

Boston College scored five runs in the first inning, then added two more in both the second and fourth innings, creating a 9-4 lead after the opening four frames. The Cavaliers responded with a four-run sixth, narrowing the game to one run. However, the Eagles secured the win by scoring three insurance runs in the eighth, finalizing the score at 12-8.

Offensively for Virginia, Eric Becker went 4-for-4 on the night with a home run and four RBIs, while Henry Ford added a 3-for-4 performance and four more RBIs of his own.