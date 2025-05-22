Wayer, Schutz Named USILA All–Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer and offensive midfielder Griffin Schutz have garnered All-America recognition by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA), the organization announced Thursday (May 22). Wayer was dubbed a third-team honoree, while Schutz was named to the honorable mention list.

All-America honorees were nominated by their coach before votes were cast by the USILA All-American committee.

Wayer, who was selected 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in this year’s PLL Draft, was one of 25 players nationally to be named a Tewaaraton Award nominee earlier this season. As the Cavaliers’ primary LSM, Wayer appeared in all 14 games and for the second consecutive season led the ACC in ground balls per game (5.0) among non-faceoff specialists. He also led the Cavaliers with 18 total caused turnovers. A dual threat in transition, Wayer scored six goals and logged one assist this season. Wayer was also a contributor to the nation’s leading man-down unit (86.8 percent).

Schutz was drafted 31st overall by the California Redwoods and led all UVA midfielders in goals (16), assists (9) and points (25). He registered at least one point in all but one game this season. A physical downhill dodger, Schutz rounded out his career with 86 goals and 44 assists. His 44 assists and 130 points are both good for No. 4 on the Cavaliers’ all-time midfield leaders list, while his 86 goals are good for sixth. Earlier this year, Schutz was named the recipient of the ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship.