Sambach and Propeck Earn WGCA All-American Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) announced Tuesday (May 27) its All-America Teams for the 2024-25 season. Amanda Sambach was named a second-team selection for the third consecutive season while Megan Propeck received honorable mention honors.

This season, Sambach led the Cavaliers with a 71.32 stroke average and finished No. 17 in the final NCAA individual rankings. She posted five top-10 finishes across 10 tournaments and was UVA’s top performer in seven events, including the ACC Championships, where she earned her second straight runner-up finish. A four-time All-ACC selection, Sambach has now received All-America honors in each of her four seasons at UVA.

During her time at Virginia, Sambach has helped lead the Cavaliers to the NCAA Championships in four consecutive seasons. In 2024-25, she helped the team qualify for match play for the first time since 2016. She also competed at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the fifth consecutive season where she placed 18th.

Propeck posted the team’s second-best stroke average of 72.42 in 2024-25. She finished the season at No. 38 in the final NCAA individual rankings. She recorded five top-10 performances in 10 tournaments and led the Cavaliers at both the NCAA Regional Championship as well as the national championship. Propeck recorded the second-best finish by a Cavalier at the national championship placing fifth at 6-under 282.

This marks the first All-American recognition of Propeck’s career.