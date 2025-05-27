Virginia Clinches Spot in National Title Match

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For the first time in program history, Virginia men’s golf will play in the NCAA Match Play Championship after defeating defending national champion Auburn, 3-2 in its quarterfinal match and 2023 national champion Florida, 4-1 in its semifinal match on Tuesday (May 27). The Cavaliers will square off against Oklahoma State on Wednesday (May 28) to decide a national champion.

Ben James clinched the semifinal match for UVA on the 18th hole when he nearly holed his third shot from a greenside bunker and the tap-in birdie was conceded to secure the victory over the Gators. James and Luke Poulter traded clutch putts over the final few holes and halved all but two holes on the back nine, No. 14 and No. 18.

Clutch gene 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗. Tap-in birdie/sandy from Ben James has UVA in the NCAA Title match for the first time! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/XGxXlEO0oM — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 28, 2025

Freshman Maxi Puregger recorded his first match play victory as a collegian in convincing fashion. He put the first Cavalier point on the board with a 4&3 win over Matthew Kress. Puregger, who came in as a sub in the final round of stroke play on Monday, never trailed in his semifinal match and closed Kress on No. 15, winning two of the last three holes.

Josh Duangmanee rebounded from a loss in the quarterfinal to take down Jack Turner with a 2UP victory. After hitting the ball in the water on the par-3, 16th hole, he got up and down for bogey from the drop area. Turner ended up three-putting to halve the hole and keep the match all square. Duangmanee won the next two holes, which included a birdie on No. 18.

The Cavaliers successfully avenged its 2023 loss to Florida in the NCAA quarterfinal match after getting redemption from Auburn which eliminated UVA in last year’s quarterfinal. Both Florida (2023) and Auburn (2024) went on to win national championships after getting past UVA. The NCAA match play victories for the Cavaliers were the first two in program history.

The Golf Channel broadcast of Wednesday’s title match against Oklahoma State will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 5:25 p.m. ET in 10-minute intervals.

The most coveted tee time in college golf. See you on Wednesday at 5:25 PM ET. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/gK6wRWoCqD — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) May 28, 2025

–Virginia head coach Bowen Sargent

On the entire day: “The quarters seem like two days ago. We got up early in all of our matches against Auburn and played very well. We kind of lost it a little bit there in the middle but then rallied at the end. It was a little of the same in the semis. We got up in a couple of matches and then kind of gave it back. Our first match (Maxi Puregger) got out and won 4&3 early. Then when I was standing on the tee at 13, and we were square in all four remaining matches. We were in a very similar situation to that at the ACCs and gosh, these guys just find a way to win.”

On his team culture: “I have to give a lot of credit to Dr. Bob Rotella (sports psychologist) who works with our guys. Obviously these guys have to implement what he says and preaches. When you get in moments like this, it’s usually more mental than physical. They did a great job of listening and doing the things that he teaches us.”

On playing for a national championship: “Every program shoots for this at the start of the season. There’s a lot of luck in getting to this point. We’re obviously excited about tomorrow and the opportunity. I just hope our guys can play their best golf and give whomever our opponent is a good match.”

–Virginia junior Ben James

On his closing stretch of the semifinal win: “I made a great birdie putt on 15 (to even the match), a 20-footer up the hill. We both hit two good shots on 16 and I made a 3-footer to clean up for par. (Hole) 17 was a crazy hole. Luke (Poulter) made a 30-footer and I followed with a 10-footer for par. Then I played 18 perfectly, hit a great drive and missed it in the right spot in the bunker and hit a great bunker shot. I stayed really composed.”

On playing for the national title tomorrow: “It’s cool and it’s golf. We’re going to have as much fun as we can and see where everything falls.”

Quarterfinal Match Play vs. Auburn

Cayden Pope (AU) def. Maxi Puregger (UVA) – 1 UP

Jackson Koivan (AU) def. Josh Duangmanee (UVA) – 3&2

Ben James (UVA) def. Carson Bacha (AU) – 2&1

Paul Chang (UVA) def. Brendan Valdes (AU) – 5&3

Bryan Lee (UVA) def. Josiah Gilbert (AU) – 4&3

Semifinal Match Play vs. Florida

Maxi Puregger (UVA) def. Matthew Kress (UF) – 4&3

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) def. Jack Turner (UF) – 2UP

Ben James (UVA) def. Luke Poulter (UF) – 1UP

Paul Chang (UVA) def. Zack Swanick (UF) – 1UP

Ian Gilligan (UF) def. Bryan Lee (UVA) – 1UP