ACC Releases Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released Virginia’s 2025-26 men’s basketball conference opponents on Wednesday (May 28). UVA will play 18 ACC regular-season games, including nine contests at John Paul Jones Arena.

The 18-game schedule for 2025-26 features two games (home and away) against Virginia Tech and NC State. The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.

Dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

ACC Home Schedule

The Cavaliers’ home ACC schedule includes contests against California, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

ACC Road Schedule

Virginia’s road schedule consists of games at Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU and Virginia Tech.

With the new 18-game model, Virginia will not play Clemson as part of the conference schedule.

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group, and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.