Chervinsky, Collard Named ITA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s tennis seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard earned 2025 NCAA Division I ITA All-America honors as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Chervinsky was named a singles and doubles All-American while Collard earned the accolade in doubles with Chervinsky.

A student-athlete receives All-American singles honors by winning the ITA All-American Championship, advancing to the round of 16 at the NCAA Individual Championships, or finishing in the top 20 of the final ITA Singles Rankings. All-America recognition is awarded to doubles teams who win the ITA All-American Championship, reach the NCAA Championship quarterfinals, or finish in the top 10 in the final ITA National Doubles Rankings.

Chervinsky advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall to earn the singles honor. In the round of 16, she defeated the top seed and top-ranked Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-0. On the season, Chervinsky led the team in singles, finishing with a 28-8 record. She went 12-2 in dual matches and ended the year ranked No. 30 in singles.

Chervinsky and Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, becoming the first Cavaliers to win the NCAA Doubles title. The pair also became the first Cavaliers to hold the number one doubles ranking, a ranking they held from early February until May. As a doubles team, the pair finished the season with a 31-3 record and a 14-2 mark in dual matches.

This is the first career singles All-America honor for Chervinsky and her second doubles accolade. She earned doubles All-America honors with Collard last season.

This is the third career doubles All-America honor for Collard. She earned her first All-America honor in 2023 with partner Julia Adams.

With this year’s honors, 13 different Cavaliers have combined to earn 29 singles and doubles All-America honors in the program’s history.