Dietrich, Jódar Earn ITA All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Rafael Jódar were named 2025 NCAA Division I ITA Singles All-Americans in honors announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

The All-America title for singles is given to student-athletes who win the ITA All-American Championship, advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA Individual Championships, or finish in the top 20 of the final ITA Singles Rankings.

Jódar, the ACC Freshman of the Year, ended the year with the highest singles ranking in the ACC, coming in at No. 4. Joining the team in January, he posted a 19-3 record this season. He went 15-2 on the top singles court and recorded four wins over opponents ranked inside the singles top 10. After losing his first match of the season, he won his next 17 completed singles matches.

Jódar is the fourth player in program history to be named a singles All-American during his freshman year, joining Alex Domijan (2011), Mitchell Frank (2012), and Dylan Dietrich (2024).

Dietrich finished the season with a career-high No. 19 singles ranking. He qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall for the second straight season and led the team this year in singles wins with 24. He finished with an 18-5 singles record in dual matches with a 12-2 mark on court two. He also logged three wins this season over opponents ranked in the top 10. This is the second straight All-America honor for Dietrich.

With this year’s honors, 25 different Cavaliers have combined to earn 63 singles and doubles All-America honors in the program’s history.