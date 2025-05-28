Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Abby Manalang Selected for IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

IWLCA Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rosters for the 2025 IWLCA Senior All-Star Game were announced Wednesday (May 28) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Senior midfielder was one of 44 players selected to compete in the showcase game on Saturday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Tierney Fielder at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.

Every year the IWLCA celebrates the graduating class by hosting the Senior All-Star Weekend. This event is an opportunity for the best of the senior class to compete on the field with, and against, former rivals & teammates. The event is a way to say ‘Thank You’ to those players who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of women’s collegiate lacrosse.

Manalang will suit up for the White All-Stars team.

Admission is free for the event. The game will not be streamed.

Blue All-Stars
Coach: Amy Altig, University of Delaware
Number First Last Institution Position
1 Summer Agostino Clemson University Defense
2 Meg Bireley Marquette University Attack
3 Maci Black Sacred Heart University Defense
4 Maggie Clark James Madison University Midfield
5 Allie Connally High Point University Attack
6 Gianna Cutaia University of North Carolina at Charlotte Defense
7 EllaGrace Delmond Quinnipiac University Midfield
8 Savannah Derey James Madison University Attack
9 Kaylee Dyer University of Michigan Attack
10 Sammy Fisher Elon University Attack
11 Ellie Hollin Penn State University Defense
12 Mackenzie Lehman Liberty University Attack
13 Mackenzie Leszczynski Duquesne University Midfield
14 Emily Magalotti Ohio State University Midfield
15 Avery McMullin Queens University of Charlotte Defense
16 Hanna Pawela Duquesne University Defense
17 Kemper Robinson Vanderbilt University Midfield
18 Lauren Saltz Penn State University Midfield
19 Jill Smith University of Michigan Attack
20 Grace Weigand University of Notre Dame Defense
25 Adanya Moyer James Madison University Goalkeeper
26 Katie Vahle Arizona State University Goalkeeper

 

White All-Stars
Coach: Jen Adams, Loyola University
Number First Last Institution Position
1 Jozy Allen Central Michigan University Defense
2 Sam Bischoff Campbell University Middie
3 Jade Catlin University of Massachusetts Lowell Attack
4 Ryleigh Cavanaugh Lindenwood University Midfield
5 Emily Coughlin University of Pittsburgh Midfield
6 Macey Daly Fairfield University Defense
7 Riley Daly University of Connecticut Defense
8 Ava Drangula Manhattan University Defense
9 Bridget Finley Drexel University Attack
10 Amanda Kozak Fairfield University Attack
11 Abby Manalang University of Virginia Midfield
12 Sydney McClure Coastal Carolina University Attack
13 Bella Miceli Saint Joseph’s University Defense
14 Lauren Ottensmeyer University of Cincinnati Attack
15 Kaitlin Pani Stetson University Midfield
16 Kaila Stasulli Jacksonville University Defense
17 Kira Varada Iona University Midfield
18 Natalie Voorhees University of Pittsburgh Defense
19 Maddie Yoder Saint Joseph’s University Attack
20 Milana Zizakovic Towson University Attack
25 Alexa Martel Central Michigan University Goalkeeper
26 Lexie Coldiron Rutgers University Goalkeeper

