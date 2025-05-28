Abby Manalang Selected for IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rosters for the 2025 IWLCA Senior All-Star Game were announced Wednesday (May 28) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Senior midfielder was one of 44 players selected to compete in the showcase game on Saturday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Tierney Fielder at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.

Every year the IWLCA celebrates the graduating class by hosting the Senior All-Star Weekend. This event is an opportunity for the best of the senior class to compete on the field with, and against, former rivals & teammates. The event is a way to say ‘Thank You’ to those players who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of women’s collegiate lacrosse.

Manalang will suit up for the White All-Stars team.

Admission is free for the event. The game will not be streamed.

Blue All-Stars Coach: Amy Altig, University of Delaware Number First Last Institution Position 1 Summer Agostino Clemson University Defense 2 Meg Bireley Marquette University Attack 3 Maci Black Sacred Heart University Defense 4 Maggie Clark James Madison University Midfield 5 Allie Connally High Point University Attack 6 Gianna Cutaia University of North Carolina at Charlotte Defense 7 EllaGrace Delmond Quinnipiac University Midfield 8 Savannah Derey James Madison University Attack 9 Kaylee Dyer University of Michigan Attack 10 Sammy Fisher Elon University Attack 11 Ellie Hollin Penn State University Defense 12 Mackenzie Lehman Liberty University Attack 13 Mackenzie Leszczynski Duquesne University Midfield 14 Emily Magalotti Ohio State University Midfield 15 Avery McMullin Queens University of Charlotte Defense 16 Hanna Pawela Duquesne University Defense 17 Kemper Robinson Vanderbilt University Midfield 18 Lauren Saltz Penn State University Midfield 19 Jill Smith University of Michigan Attack 20 Grace Weigand University of Notre Dame Defense 25 Adanya Moyer James Madison University Goalkeeper 26 Katie Vahle Arizona State University Goalkeeper