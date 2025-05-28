Abby Manalang Selected for IWLCA Senior All-Star Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Rosters for the 2025 IWLCA Senior All-Star Game were announced Wednesday (May 28) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Senior midfielder was one of 44 players selected to compete in the showcase game on Saturday, May 31, at 3 p.m. at Tierney Fielder at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md.
Every year the IWLCA celebrates the graduating class by hosting the Senior All-Star Weekend. This event is an opportunity for the best of the senior class to compete on the field with, and against, former rivals & teammates. The event is a way to say ‘Thank You’ to those players who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of women’s collegiate lacrosse.
Manalang will suit up for the White All-Stars team.
Admission is free for the event. The game will not be streamed.
|Blue All-Stars
|Coach: Amy Altig, University of Delaware
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Summer
|Agostino
|Clemson University
|Defense
|2
|Meg
|Bireley
|Marquette University
|Attack
|3
|Maci
|Black
|Sacred Heart University
|Defense
|4
|Maggie
|Clark
|James Madison University
|Midfield
|5
|Allie
|Connally
|High Point University
|Attack
|6
|Gianna
|Cutaia
|University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|Defense
|7
|EllaGrace
|Delmond
|Quinnipiac University
|Midfield
|8
|Savannah
|Derey
|James Madison University
|Attack
|9
|Kaylee
|Dyer
|University of Michigan
|Attack
|10
|Sammy
|Fisher
|Elon University
|Attack
|11
|Ellie
|Hollin
|Penn State University
|Defense
|12
|Mackenzie
|Lehman
|Liberty University
|Attack
|13
|Mackenzie
|Leszczynski
|Duquesne University
|Midfield
|14
|Emily
|Magalotti
|Ohio State University
|Midfield
|15
|Avery
|McMullin
|Queens University of Charlotte
|Defense
|16
|Hanna
|Pawela
|Duquesne University
|Defense
|17
|Kemper
|Robinson
|Vanderbilt University
|Midfield
|18
|Lauren
|Saltz
|Penn State University
|Midfield
|19
|Jill
|Smith
|University of Michigan
|Attack
|20
|Grace
|Weigand
|University of Notre Dame
|Defense
|25
|Adanya
|Moyer
|James Madison University
|Goalkeeper
|26
|Katie
|Vahle
|Arizona State University
|Goalkeeper
|White All-Stars
|Coach: Jen Adams, Loyola University
|Number
|First
|Last
|Institution
|Position
|1
|Jozy
|Allen
|Central Michigan University
|Defense
|2
|Sam
|Bischoff
|Campbell University
|Middie
|3
|Jade
|Catlin
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|Attack
|4
|Ryleigh
|Cavanaugh
|Lindenwood University
|Midfield
|5
|Emily
|Coughlin
|University of Pittsburgh
|Midfield
|6
|Macey
|Daly
|Fairfield University
|Defense
|7
|Riley
|Daly
|University of Connecticut
|Defense
|8
|Ava
|Drangula
|Manhattan University
|Defense
|9
|Bridget
|Finley
|Drexel University
|Attack
|10
|Amanda
|Kozak
|Fairfield University
|Attack
|11
|Abby
|Manalang
|University of Virginia
|Midfield
|12
|Sydney
|McClure
|Coastal Carolina University
|Attack
|13
|Bella
|Miceli
|Saint Joseph’s University
|Defense
|14
|Lauren
|Ottensmeyer
|University of Cincinnati
|Attack
|15
|Kaitlin
|Pani
|Stetson University
|Midfield
|16
|Kaila
|Stasulli
|Jacksonville University
|Defense
|17
|Kira
|Varada
|Iona University
|Midfield
|18
|Natalie
|Voorhees
|University of Pittsburgh
|Defense
|19
|Maddie
|Yoder
|Saint Joseph’s University
|Attack
|20
|Milana
|Zizakovic
|Towson University
|Attack
|25
|Alexa
|Martel
|Central Michigan University
|Goalkeeper
|26
|Lexie
|Coldiron
|Rutgers University
|Goalkeeper