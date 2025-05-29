Davis Qualifies for NCAA Championships while three Cavaliers Advance to Quarterfinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia men’s track and field team kickstarted competition on the opening day of the NCAA East Preliminaries on Wednesday (May 28) at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. as Keyandre Davis punched his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships while Billy Atkinson, Gary Martin and Alex Sherman each advanced to the quarterfinal round.



Davis Punched His Ticket

Keyandre Davis qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in his career in the men’s hammer throw.

Davis punched his ticket on his third and final throw in the competition launching one out 66.71m/218-10 to finish in sixth place.

The junior opened the competition throwing for 63.87m/209-6 before fouling on his second attempt.

Not letting the pressure get to him, Davis saved the best throw for last and was just off his personal and season best of 67.12m/220-2 from the ACC Outdoor Championships.

Davis bettered his finish at the NCAA East Preliminary after finishing 41st in the event with his mark of 57.61m/189-0 last season.

𝗘𝗨𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 🙌 Keyandre Davis punched his ticket in the men's hammer finishing in 6⃣th place with his third round mark of 66.71m/218-10!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/SJu77w559Y — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 28, 2025

Atkinson and Martin Advances in the 1500m

Billy Atkinson and Gary Martin advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s 1500-meters which will take place on Friday evening at 5:15 p.m.

Not letting the five-hour weather delay get to him, Martin won his heat with ease. The junior crossed the line in 3:40.52 to earn an automatic qualifying bid to the quarterfinal.

Martin’s time was good for eighth overall between the four sections.

Atkinson ran his way to a new personal best time of 3:40.97 to finish sixth in his heat and 13 th overall.

overall. He bettered his previous best of 3:41.24 from the 2025 Virginia High Performance.

Atkinson qualified for the next round on time as the top five in each heat and the next four fastest times move on. The sophomore grabbed the second time qualifying position.

Hurdling to the Quarterfinals

Alex Sherman qualified for the quarterfinals in the men’s 400-meter hurdles which is set to take place at 7:25 p.m. on Friday.

Sherman recorded the sixth fastest qualifying time crossing the line in 50.35 to finish second in his heat and sixth overall.

The senior secured an automatic bid to the quarterfinals as the top three in each heat and the next six fastest times move on.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Sherman has qualified for the NCAA East Regional in the 400-meter hurdles and the second straight year in which he has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sherman just missed qualifying for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships finishing 14th in the quarterfinals with his time of 50.34.

How to Qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships