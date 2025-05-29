Five Virginia Football Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the announcement of early-season and non-Saturday football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday (May 29) kickoff times and broadcast designations for five Virginia football games in 2025.

The Cavaliers’ season opener against Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30) kicks off from Scott Stadium at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

In a designated non-conference contest, Virginia travels to NC State (Sept. 6) for a noon tilt on ESPN2.

The Cavaliers welcome William & Mary (Sept. 13) in their second home matchup, which is slated for noon on ACC Network.

In a nationally televised showdown on ESPN, UVA hosts Florida State on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Hoos’ 31-24 triumph over the Seminoles in 2019 under the Scott Stadium lights. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the first-ever win by any ACC program over second-ranked Florida State, a 33-28 victory in front of a sold-out Scott Stadium crowd in 1995.

For Virginia’s annual Homecomings game, UVA and Washington State (Oct. 18) kick off at 6:30 p.m. on The CW for the inaugural meeting of the series – also the Cavaliers’ non-conference finale.