Five Virginia Football Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of the announcement of early-season and non-Saturday football television selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled Thursday (May 29) kickoff times and broadcast designations for five Virginia football games in 2025.
The Cavaliers’ season opener against Coastal Carolina (Aug. 30) kicks off from Scott Stadium at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.
In a designated non-conference contest, Virginia travels to NC State (Sept. 6) for a noon tilt on ESPN2.
The Cavaliers welcome William & Mary (Sept. 13) in their second home matchup, which is slated for noon on ACC Network.
In a nationally televised showdown on ESPN, UVA hosts Florida State on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in a rematch of the Hoos’ 31-24 triumph over the Seminoles in 2019 under the Scott Stadium lights. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the first-ever win by any ACC program over second-ranked Florida State, a 33-28 victory in front of a sold-out Scott Stadium crowd in 1995.
For Virginia’s annual Homecomings game, UVA and Washington State (Oct. 18) kick off at 6:30 p.m. on The CW for the inaugural meeting of the series – also the Cavaliers’ non-conference finale.
After the first three weeks of the season, start times and TV network selections will be announced each week. Beginning Monday, Sept. 8 (for games to be played Sept. 20), the ACC’s television partners will make their choices utilizing a 12-day advance notice. Those partners also reserve the right to use a six-day flex selection notice on a limited basis during the season, which also begins Sept. 8 (for games to be played Sept. 13).
2025 Virginia Football Ticket Info
Virginia Football season tickets are available for as low as $173 per seat. Season-ticket members receive access to all seven home games at the lowest price along with additional benefits and monthly payment plan options.
Virginia Football is now offering Family 4-Packs for the 2025 season, which include four season tickets in Value or Select sections for $130 per seat.
Current full-time UVA faculty and staff, young alumni and Alumni Association contributing members are eligible for a 20-percent discount on season tickets. Those groups are advised to call the UVA Athletics ticket office.
Single-game tickets will go on sale in July and mini plans will go on sale in June.
Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20 or more. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821) or by submitting this form.
For more information, visit UVAtix.com.