Quartet of Cavaliers Advance to NCAA Outdoor Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –The Cavalier men finished competition at the NCAA East Preliminary round at Hodges Stadium on Friday (May 30) as Will Daley, Gary Martin, Alex Sherman and Justin Wachtel punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 1500-meters, 5000-meters and 400-meter hurdles.

Martin is Headed Back to Eugene

Gary Martin punched his ticket to Eugene for the second consecutive year in the men’s 1500-meters.

Martin clocked 3:38.94 in the men’s 1500-meter quarterfinal to finish third in his heat and third overall.

The junior punched his ticket in the event for the second consecutive year and second time in his career.

He will look to better his finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships from a year ago when he finished 21st with his time of 3:41.43.

Martin owns the Virginia school record and an outdoor personal best of 3:33.71 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays. His time ranks fourth all-time in collegiate history.

The top five in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced.

His weekend was not finished after the 1500-meters as he toed the line in the men’s 5000-meters less than two hours later.

𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗚𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗧𝗢 𝗘𝗨𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗘 🛫🎟️ Gary Martin ran 3:38.94 for the auto Q in the men's 1500m and punched his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the second straight year!! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/DyTIN520pA — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 30, 2025

Sherman is Eugene Bound

Alex Sherman punched his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in his career in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

Finishing third in his heat and ninth overall, Sherman earned an automatic bid to the next round clocking 50.13.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Sherman has qualified for the NCAA East Regional in the 400-meter hurdles and the second straight year in which he has advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sherman just missed qualifying for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships finishing 14 th in the quarterfinals with his time of 50.34.

in the quarterfinals with his time of 50.34. The top three in each heat and the next three fastest times advanced.

Sherman will look to be the first Cavalier All-American in the event since Steve Delice earned second team honors with a 15th place finish in 2010.

Next stop: 📍TrackTown USA Alex Sherman clocks 50.13 in the men’s 400m hurdles to punch his first career ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TwV91thhup — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 30, 2025

Double Trouble in the 5000m

Will Daley and Justin Wachtel booked tickets to their first NCAA Outdoor Championships after securing automatic qualification in the men’s 5000-meters.

In the first heat of two, Wachtel kicked it into gear with 200-meters remaining to finish third in his heat and 11 th overall clocking 14:07.91.

overall clocking 14:07.91. This marks Wachtel’s second appearance at the NCAA East Regional and first bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wachtel bettered his finish at the regional meet as he finished 36 th clocking 14:31.10 one year ago.

clocking 14:31.10 one year ago. The junior owns a personal best of 13:34.44 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays.

In the second heat of competition, Daley ran a strong race to finish third in the heat and third overall crossing the line in 13:39.97.

This marks Daley’s first NCAA East Regional appearance and first bid to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Daley owns a personal best of 13:39.11 also from the 2025 Raleigh Relays.

The top five in each heat and the next two fastest times advanced.

Daley and Wachtel are just the third and fourth Virginia athletes to qualify for the championships in the 5000-meters and will look to become the first All-Americans since Andy Biladeau earned Honorable Mention accolades with a 21st place finish in 2006.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 🤪 The Cavaliers punch 𝗧𝗪𝗢 tickets in the men's 5000m!!

Will Daley 13:39.97 Q

Justin Wachtel 14:07.91 Q#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/koEycqBiLE — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 31, 2025

Cavaliers with Tickets to Eugene (7)

Keyandre Davis Men’s Hammer Annika Kelly Women’s Hammer Jenny Schilling Women’s 10,000m Gary Martin Men’s 1500m Alex Sherman Men’s 400m Hurdles Will Daley Men’s 5000m Justin Wachtel Men’s 5000m



How to Qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Qualifying to the Championships site is accomplished through performance in the First Rounds. Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each First Round site. The individual event student-athletes and relay teams accepted into Championships competition based on their performance at the First Rounds will be announced and posted on NCAA.com the week prior to Championships competition.

Up Next:

The Cavalier women resume competition as the East preliminary comes to a close tomorrow, Saturday May 31. Competition will begin with Estel Valeanu at 1 p.m. in the women’s discus.