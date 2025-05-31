Appleton, Rifaterra, Tarentino and Valeanu Punch Tickets to NCAA Outdoor Championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s track & field team concluded competition at the NCAA East Preliminaries Saturday (May 31) at Hodges Stadium as Margot Appleton, Celia Rifaterra, Carly Tarentino and Estel Valeanu punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.

The Virginia men’s and women’s team will send 11 Cavaliers (5 men, 6 women) to compete in 12 events at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships. The team equaled the number of athletes from a season ago sending 11 to the 2024 Outdoor Championships.



Appleton Headed Back to NCAAs

Margot Appleton will make her third consecutive trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after a strong 1500-meter quarterfinal and 5000-meter semifinal race.

Winning the first heat of two, Appleton executed a strategic race crossing the line in 4:08.04 which was good for sixth overall.

Appleton has been the national leader in the event for much of the season with her personal best and school record time of 4:05.68 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays. Her time ranks fourth all-time in collegiate history.

Less than three hours later, Appleton toed the line in the women’s 5000-meters where she finished second in her heat and second overall.

Appleton secured an automatic bid to the championships clocking 15:25.99.

At the NCAA Outdoor Championships a year ago, Appleton finished fourth in the 5000-meters in a time of 15:24.24 to earn first-team All-American honors.

The top five in each heat and the next two fastest times advance.

Dominant all season, Appleton will look to make noise in the 1500-meters and 5000-meters at the national level.

High Jump Duo Punch Tickets

Celia Rifaterra and Carly Tarentino punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the women’s high jump.

Rifaterra cleared 1.82m/5-0.25 on her first attempt at the height to finish third overall to earn a qualifying position.

The junior cleared the first two bars on her first attempt before getting over the bar at 1.79m/5-10.50 cleanly on her third attempt.

This marks her second time in two years qualifying to Eugene in the women’s high jump.

Last season, Rifaterra was the first Cavalier to qualify for the outdoor championships in the event since Sherry Gauld in 1993.

For the first time in her career, Tarentino qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Tarentino cleared1.79m/5-10.50 on her first attempt to tie for eighth place and earn a qualifying spot. The senior cleared all three bars on her first attempt.



Throwing all the way to Eugene

Estel Valeanu booked her trip to her third NCAA Outdoor Championships in the women’s discus throw. On her second appearance in the ring, Valeanu launched one out 55.06m/180-8 to finish eighth overall among the four flights.

Valeanu owns a personal best in the event of 57.28m/187-11 from the 2025 Virginia High Performance which is the second best in program history.

She will look to better her previous performances in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Championships having placed ninth in 2024 competing for LSU and sixth in 2023 with Harvard.

Other performances:

Stella Kermes ran a two second personal best in the women’s 1500-meter quarterfinal clocking 4:13.26. Her time ranks seventh all-time in program history and betters her freshman all-time No.2 mark.

Lily Hulland (12.52m/41-1) and Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (12.50m/41-0.25) competed in the women’s triple jump finishing in 25th and 27th place.

Gillian Bushee rounded out the weekend in the 5000-meters clocking 16:18.06. Bushe also competed in the women’s 10,000-meters earlier in the competition, crossing the line in a new personal best of 33:55.82.

Complete List of Virginia Qualifiers

Men



Gary Martin 1500m Alex Sherman 400m Hurdles Will Daley 5000m Justin Wachtel 5000m Keyandre Davis Hammer

Women



Margot Appleton 1500m Margot Appleton 5000m Jenny Schilling 10,000m Celia Rifaterra High Jump Carly Tarntino High Jump Annika Kelly Hammer Estel Valeanu Discus

Up Next:

Virginia’s 11 individual qualifiers between the men and women will compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. from June 11-14.