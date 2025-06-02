Agugua-Hamilton Hires Stacie Johnson as Director of Basketball Operations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today (June 2) that Stacie Johnson has been named the program’s director of basketball operations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stacie Johnson to our staff,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is excited about being a part of what we are building at Virginia and is aligned with our mission to do whatever is necessary for the success of the program. She understands the importance of providing exceptional support to our staff and student-athletes and takes great pride in doing so at a high level. Her broad range of experience will allow her to hit the ground running and contribute in meaningful ways. We are excited to welcome someone of her character and professionalism into our UVA family.”

Johnson comes to UVA after serving as the director of operations and assistant to the general manager and head coach of the XFL’s DC Defenders. She previously held the role of assistant to the head men’s basketball coach and director of basketball operations at Cincinnati for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Her other experience includes operations and player relations roles with the AAF’s Orlando Apollos, Mares Management and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University where she also held operations assistant roles with both the football and women’s basketball programs.