Carla Williams' Statement On UVA Baseball Program

“We are extremely grateful to Coach Brian O’Connor for his 22 years of outstanding leadership and service not only to our baseball program but to the University and Charlottesville communities. He established Virginia Baseball as the model for everything important to this community, including his incredible development of young men on and off the field and his commitment to integrity, hard work and academics. Coach O’Connor built a national championship program and that legacy is driving very strong interest in the position. We are indebted to him and his family for their dedication to the University of Virginia. Our national search began moments after he informed me of his decision on Sunday evening and we are making significant progress. With the tremendous support from our donors and fans over the last two decades, we look forward to hiring a head coach that will build upon the excellence that currently exists and continue competing for championships.”

Carla Williams

Director of Athletics