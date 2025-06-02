Dietrich, Jódar Qualify for ATP Next Gen Accelerator Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Rafael Jódar have qualified for this year’s ATP Next Gen Accelerator Program, as announced today (June 2) by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Created in 2023 to accelerate the professional development pathway for players in the American Collegiate system, the ATP Next Gen Accelerator Program will once again offer men’s collegiate student-athletes an opportunity to jumpstart their professional careers on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Players ranked in the Top 20 of the ITA final singles rankings who have finished their education will be granted up to eight Accelerator Spots at Challenger 50 and 75 tournaments, with opportunities split between Main Draw (Top 10) and Qualifying (11-20). Players who reach the Quarterfinal or better of the individual NCAA Division I Tennis Championship will also qualify for the Accelerator Program if not already eligible via their ITA ranking.

Players who remain in education and qualify for the program will receive six opportunities over six months (July–December), enabling them to benefit from the program during their College off-season and parts of their individual fall season.

Jódar, the ACC Freshman of the Year, finished the season with the highest singles ranking in the ACC, coming in at No. 4. Joining the team in January, he posted a 19-3 record this year. He went 15-2 on the top singles court and recorded four wins over opponents ranked inside the singles top 10. After dropping his first match of the season, he won his next 17 completed singles matches.

Dietrich ended the year with a career-high No. 19 singles ranking. He qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall for the second straight season and led the team this year in singles wins with 24. He finished with an 18-5 singles record in dual matches with a 12-2 mark on court two.